AT&T has some surprises in store for the NBA All-Star game
Fans can expect things like the Dunk Bus and phone case customizations.
The NBA All-Star game is coming soon. | Image by AT&T
The Super Bowl 2026 is now behind us, but on February 15, the NBA All-Star 2026 game will take place in Los Angeles. AT&T, like all other major wireless carriers, loves such big events and will offer fans a way to connect with the game in a more meaningful way.
AT&T invests in basketball
There'll be various immersive, technology-forward experiences, plus some cool large-scale platforms and collaborations.
Basketball sits at the center of pop culture, technology, and community and our work with the NBA reflects the role connectivity plays in bringing those worlds together. From iconic venues to neighborhood courts, we're creating new ways for fans to engage with the game while building the future of connected sports.
Are you ready for some fun? | Image by AT&T
For example, at the basketball courts at Venice Beach, Ma Bell will present the AT&T Dunk District. The Dunk District will feature the following:
- Dunk Bus, featuring motorized hoops, NBA 2K gaming stations, and a digital postcard wall. If you slam a dunk, you'll be able to save a picture from the moment;
- ShaiT&T, which is all about the fashion-forward experience. You can expect merchandise from local artists (totes, phone cases, t-shirts, and skate decks), plus some limited edition tees;
- Phone case customization station: if you're fed up with your current case, now is the time to make it pop in NBA style;
- Free play basketball court for local students and athletes;
- XSET's Hoops & Streams – Streaming personalities Clix, Jesser, and Kris London will join NBA veterans Chris Paul, Baron Davis, and Jason Terry for an XSET-produced live event, highlighted by a 2v2 basketball matchup at the AT&T Dunk District and an NBA 2K contest aboard the Dunk Bus.
What's more, at NBA Crossover, AT&T plans to host a dedicated lounge in the concert area, designed as a space where attendees can recharge their devices while staying connected to the surrounding activities.
The company will also serve as the presenting partner of the 5th annual HBCU Classic between Hampton University and North Carolina A&T State University, supporting the weekend with fan engagement, networking initiatives, and promotional experiences that reflect its broader commitment to access and opportunity.
Should telcos invest in such events?
