Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

AT&T has some surprises in store for the NBA All-Star game

Fans can expect things like the Dunk Bus and phone case customizations.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
AT&T
Basketball court.
The NBA All-Star game is coming soon. | Image by AT&T

The Super Bowl 2026 is now behind us, but on February 15, the NBA All-Star 2026 game will take place in Los Angeles. AT&T, like all other major wireless carriers, loves such big events and will offer fans a way to connect with the game in a more meaningful way.

AT&T invests in basketball


There'll be various immersive, technology-forward experiences, plus some cool large-scale platforms and collaborations.

Basketball sits at the center of pop culture, technology, and community and our work with the NBA reflects the role connectivity plays in bringing those worlds together. From iconic venues to neighborhood courts, we're creating new ways for fans to engage with the game while building the future of connected sports.
– Kellyn Smith Kenny, chief marketing & growth officer, AT&T




For example, at the basketball courts at Venice Beach, Ma Bell will present the AT&T Dunk District. The Dunk District will feature the following:

  • Dunk Bus, featuring motorized hoops, NBA 2K gaming stations, and a digital postcard wall. If you slam a dunk, you'll be able to save a picture from the moment;
  • ShaiT&T, which is all about the fashion-forward experience. You can expect merchandise from local artists (totes, phone cases, t-shirts, and skate decks), plus some limited edition tees;
  • Phone case customization station: if you're fed up with your current case, now is the time to make it pop in NBA style;
  • Free play basketball court for local students and athletes;
  • XSET's Hoops & Streams – Streaming personalities Clix, Jesser, and Kris London will join NBA veterans Chris Paul, Baron Davis, and Jason Terry for an XSET-produced live event, highlighted by a 2v2 basketball matchup at the AT&T Dunk District and an NBA 2K contest aboard the Dunk Bus.

What's more, at NBA Crossover, AT&T plans to host a dedicated lounge in the concert area, designed as a space where attendees can recharge their devices while staying connected to the surrounding activities.

Recommended For You

The company will also serve as the presenting partner of the 5th annual HBCU Classic between Hampton University and North Carolina A&T State University, supporting the weekend with fan engagement, networking initiatives, and promotional experiences that reflect its broader commitment to access and opportunity.

Should telcos invest in such events?

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 5

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Verizon scores a touchdown against AT&T and T-Mobile
Verizon scores a touchdown against AT&T and T-Mobile
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever

Latest News

You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
Samsung's 'final' Galaxy S26 series prices are purportedly here, and they're not great
Samsung's 'final' Galaxy S26 series prices are purportedly here, and they're not great
I disabled AI Core on my Android and instantly regretted it
I disabled AI Core on my Android and instantly regretted it
The Xiaomi Pad 8 lineup might finally arrive on the global scene
The Xiaomi Pad 8 lineup might finally arrive on the global scene
Xiaomi Tag, the Apple AirTag budget killer, is now official and it lacks something you might want
Xiaomi Tag, the Apple AirTag budget killer, is now official and it lacks something you might want
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless