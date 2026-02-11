Uh oh. Apple reportedly delays Siri 2.0 again

The optics look bad for Apple





Inside Apple , the executives have had concerns about the optics if the features announced for Siri in June 2024 are not launched by spring 2026. As recently as the last few weeks, Apple still had plans to roll out the new Siri this month.





We've constantly had to point out how Apple even ran an ad promoting "Personal Siri" in September 2024 during the unveiling of the iPhone 16 series. In March 2025, delays forced Apple to pull the spot . The ad showed how Siri would be able to go into a user's messages, call history, calendar, email, and other apps to answer certain queries. Also due earlier in 2025 was the ability of Siri to understand what content was on the screen in order to deliver better answers.

Inside Apple, new Siri features are being tested on iOS 26.5





iOS 26.4 update was still expected to be the release date for Siri's new features. Citing people who asked not to be identified because the internal discussions were private, new issues were discovered such as the inability of Siri to properly process questions and task requests. Sometimes Siri would take too long to respond. Users would also be able to control apps from Apple and third parties through Siri by using their voices. All of these improvements were pushed back last spring to iOS 26.4 . Even as recently as last month, theupdate was still expected to be the release date for Siri's new features. Citing people who asked not to be identified because the internal discussions were private, new issues were discovered such as the inability of Siri to properly process questions and task requests. Sometimes Siri would take too long to respond.









Apple does not have a firm grasp on the timing of the release of Siri 2.0, and the plans can change at any time. However, Gurman says that Apple has told engineers in recent days to use the upcoming iOS 26 .5 update to test Siri's new features indicating that some of the new capabilities for Siri could be delayed to at least May from March. According to the new report, internal versions of iOS 26 .5 now list some of the new features for Siri.



The internal version of iOS 26 .5 comes with a toggle that allows employees to enable "Personal Siri". This feature will allow you to ask Siri what time your uncle's plane is landing. Siri will comb through some of your personal apps to get the answer. The presence of the toggle could be a sign that Apple will warn users with the release of the feature that it might not work correctly.

Chatbot Siri is still expected to arrive in iOS 27





Another new Siri capability being delayed is App Intents. This allows you to, using a single command, have Siri find and edit an image and send it to someone on your contacts list. While iOS 26 .5 does support early versions of Siri's personal capabilities, Apple employees say that the features do not always function correctly. Besides an issue that prevents Siri from answering queries correctly, Siri tends to cut off questions if they are spoken too quickly. And Siri has problems answering some complex questions that require longer processing times.





Gurman's report mentions two new features for Sir that haven't been mentioned before. One is a web search feature that is similar to the Gemini feature in Google Search. The other is image generation which uses the same engine as the one used on Apple's Image Playground. Apple also tested the two features on iOS 26.4 which means there is a chance that some of Siri's new features will show up in the next iOS 26 build.





The chatbot version of Siri that will use a custom Gemini model from Google has been expected in iOS 27 and that timeline is expected to remain the same.

