T-Mobile CEO Gopalan: "The future has never been brighter"





For all of 2025, T-Mobile added 3.29 million net new postpaid phone additions which topped the carrier's own raised estimates. The number landed in the middle of the range that Wall Street analysts had estimated. As for churn, the percentage of subscribers who left the Un-carrier, the figures for Q4 and full year 2025 both rose from a year earlier to 1.02% (up 10 basis points from the same quarter last year) and .93% (up 7 basis points year-over-year), respectively. For all of 2025,added 3.29 million net new postpaid phone additions which topped the carrier's own raised estimates. The number landed in the middle of the range that Wall Street analysts had estimated. As for churn, the percentage of subscribers who left the Un-carrier, the figures for Q4 and full year 2025 both rose from a year earlier to 1.02% (up 10 basis points from the same quarter last year) and .93% (up 7 basis points year-over-year), respectively.

T-Mobile is "raising the bar" for its competitors





During T-Mobile 's earnings call today, the carrier's new CEO Srini Gopalan said that the company is raising the bar on what its customers, competitors and the industry should expect from the Un-carrier. Gopalan states that T-Mobile differentiates itself from the competition due to it having the Best Network, Best Value, and Best Customer Experiences. The executive added that with T-Mobile 's assets and innovations in areas like advanced AI and 6G, "I’m confident that the future has never been brighter."





-Srini Gopalan, CEO, T-Mobile



T-Mobile says that it expects to report postpaid net account additions to be between 900,000 and 1 million. That would be a decline from the 1.18 million net postpaid accounts it added in 2025. In a press release, the company said, " T-Mobile expects to continue delivering industry-leading growth across postpaid accounts, service revenues, and profitability, supported by its core business and accretive new growth areas." These new growth areas include advertising, financial services, and opportunities in Artificial Intelligence.

Despite strong growth forecasts, T-Mobile continues to make layoffs as it transitions to digital





The company also estimated that its Postpaid Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) will rise between 2.5% and 3% during 2026. That compares with a gain of approximately 2.7% for 2025. After rising an "industry-leading" 8% last year to $71.3 billion, T-Mobile forecasts Service revenue of $77 billion in 2026 and $80.5-$81.5 in 2027.





T-Mobile says it has a target of 18–19 million total broadband customers by 2030. The composition of those subscribers is forecast to include 15 million 5G





How T-Mobile's shares responded to the earnings report





T-Mobile is in the middle of making a transition to life as a digital carrier, which means that many n-store sales staff will be replaced by the T-Life app allowing T-Mobile to reduce the number of reps and close the stores that these reps work in. The T-Life app can do it all from accepting payments, to handling orders for phones, accessories and lines. What sets T-Mobile 's digital future apart from digital providers like Visible and Mint Mobile is that T-Mobile is a Mobile Network Operator (MNO) with its own network infrastructure, spectrum, and cell towers.





Visible and Mint Mobile are examples of Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNO). Since these firms don't own a wireless network, spectrum, or cell towers, they purchase wireless airtime from MNOs like T-Mobile , Verizon , and AT&T and sell it to consumers at a higher price.





On Wednesday afternoon, after reporting its earnings earlier in the day, T-Mobile shares were up $4.74 or 2.38% to $204.17. The 52-week high is $276.49 with a 52-week low of $181.36. Over the last year, the stock has declined by 21.58%.

