Apple announces special event for March 4 in New York: Is the iPhone-powered Macbook coming?

Apple's special event invite for the press features a sliced Apple logo. | Image via MacRumors





Apple has officially invited the press to New York City on March 4, 2026, at 9 am ET for a "special Apple Experience."





The special branding suggests this won't be one of Apple's "sit-and-watch" keynotes. Instead, we expect the company to host a small live event and show media some of the rumored new devices.





Apple will also hold similar press gatherings in other cities, with Shanghai and London also confirmed on social media





So what could this be about?





Apple is clearly signaling that this spring launch is anything but routine, so my guess is that this won't be just another small refresh (like the expected iPhone 17E ).





Instead, the colorful logo and recent rumors suggest this could very much be the big reveal of the new low-cost MacBook, powered by an iPhone chip.









Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has long prophecied Apple is preparing such a device. Powered by the A18 Pro chip (from the iPhone 16 Pro ), this is expected to be a 13-inch laptop with a price way below $1,000, undercutting the M-series Macbook Air. This new entry-level Macbook will not compromise build quality. Unlike cheap feeling plastic Windows laptops, this one will still be made of aluminum and it will come in a range of fun colors.



Recommended For You

New entry-level Macbook or...?





While this is my best guess, Apple could also use this event to showcase other Macbooks.









The heavy-duty Macbook Pros are also in line for upgrades to newer M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.



We've also been hearing about new Mac Displays. Apple is rumored to finally refresh the Studio Display with newer technology and upgrade from 60Hz to 90Hz refresh rate.



On the mobile side, a new base iPad model with the A18 chip is coming sooner or later, and it should be the first base iPad to support The M5 Macbook Air is one of the most anticipated new Apple launches of 2026. It's rumroed to be a performance jump with a focus on AI productivity.The heavy-duty Macbook Pros are also in line for upgrades to newer M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.We've also been hearing about new Mac Displays. Apple is rumored to finally refresh the Studio Display with newer technology and upgrade from 60Hz to 90Hz refresh rate.On the mobile side, a new base iPad model with the A18 chip is coming sooner or later, and it should be the first base iPad to support Apple Intelligence



A new iPad Air is also in the works, but that one seems to be mostly about a chip upgrade and not much else new.



So, which of these sounds most exciting to you? And what do you think about this new entry-level Macbook?