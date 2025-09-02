Apple AirTag saves the day at LAX – and shows why you should never travel without one

The bag kept moving, though, across the street and beyond, and that's when Scott knew that his bag had been stolen. Of course, the airport police were called. When officers arrived at where the trail had stopped (about half a mile away), they revealed several people inside a building. And one of them was wearing Scott's shirt, pants, and even shoes. Yep, thieves have a sense of style, don't they!

The bag was ruined, and Scott was able to recover roughly 90% of his things. Of course, thanks to the AirTag, he got most of his luggage back, instead of, well, losing it all.

AirTags and privacy

I think that using an AirTag when you travel to track your luggage is super useful. I'm always worried airlines may lose my stuff (this happens way too often, I'm sorry to say it!), so having an AirTag there can help them find it more quickly (and help me as well).









