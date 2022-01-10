Stalker hides AirTag in model's coat to track her for hours across bars in New York City



Since AirTags were introduced by Apple last year, there have been speculations about whether or not maliciously-intended individuals could use the item-tracking accessory to stalk or follow someone. Since then, Apple has underlined the AirTags were designed to prevent stalking and to ensure they cannot be used for malicious purposes.





However, instances of AirTag-stalking have been recorded. Now, AppleInsider reports about another situation that recently occurred with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Brooks Nader, who discovered she was being tracked by someone in a dark alleyway late at night.

An AirTag was used to track model Brooks Nader

"It was the scariest, scariest moment ever," she said in her Instagram post. "And I just want everyone to be aware of that this exists." She added that before the incident, she didn't even know AirTags existed.







Other recent AirTag incidents

Tapping the notification allows you to make the AirTag play a sound so you could easily discover where it is situated. In the case of John Nelson that we are talking about here, the item-tracker was placed underneath his Dodge Charger. It seems the person who placed it even unscrewed the drain cap beneath the trunk of the car to tuck the tracker inside and out of view.









Another similar incident happened to a Twitter user by the name of Jeana Jeana. She found herself being stalked by an AirTag illegally placed somewhere in her car. The notification she had was the same as the two aforementioned cases, by a message "AirTag Found Moving with You".





Apple recently launched an Android app that notifies an Android user if an AirTag is used to track them

