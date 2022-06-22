Apple AirTags guide a man to his lost luggage

“your bag has arrived.”





Another day, another AirTags success story! Apple’s personal tracking device may be controversial but it surely helps people find stuff. The latest development on the subject involves lost luggage, days of wandering, and helpful airport staff.Australian YouTuber Shane Miller found himself without his bag full of equipment (worth more than $4,500) after he flew in to Melbourne Airport on Singapore Airlines. Airport official told the guy that the luggage is somewhere around the world, having missed the connecting flight.After a couple of days, Miller’s AirTag reported that it had entered the country. Funnily enough, the company operating the luggage service failed to call the guy and sayMiller tried to go through official channels and called the company (16 times all going to voicemail with no callback).The company responsible for the mishap has also a website for lost luggage - but Miller’s bag wasn’t listed there either. After one week of waiting and nail biting, Miller just drove to the airport and used the Find My feature to track his bag.