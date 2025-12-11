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Huawei turns a snow-capped mountain into a Wi-Fi 7 router – with AI smarts and blazing performance

Huawei’s taking a bold swing at router design, blending art and tech in a way that’s meant to stand out.

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Huawei turns a snow-capped mountain into a Wi-Fi 7 router – with AI smarts and blazing performance
Huawei is taking Wi-Fi routers to the next level. Today, the company unveiled the Huawei Wi-Fi Mesh X3 Pro, a unique device for your home that not only serves its purpose for your internet connection but also looks absolutely gorgeous while doing so. 

Huawei's first artistic router is here


The Huawei WiFi Mesh X3 Pro is designed to look like a snow-capped mountain, and it's illuminated to simulate the glow of sunsets and sunrises. 

The lamp automatically adjusts its brightness and color temperature based on the time of day and the weather conditions of the city. You can also tap to make it glow or turn the lights off. 

Apart from looking absolutely stunning, the device is also powerful and efficient. Equipped with the latest in Wi-Fi technology (Wi-Fi 7), the router is innovative in the technological sense as well, not just fashionable. 

The WiFi Mesh X3 Pro takes advantage of the exceptional capabilities of gigabit+ fiber networks. It allows for almost instant download of big 4K/8K video files, lag-free 3A game streaming, and multi-device concurrent connections even in busy households.

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There's also an extender for it in order to cover large areas. The extender also looks exceptional and goes well with the overall design of the router. The configuration is powered by Huawei WiFi Mesh+, making sure your devices stay automatically connected to the best available signal as you move around your house – that ensures seamless roaming with latency under 50ms.

The Huawei WiFi Mesh X3 Pro Suite (the router and the extender mesh network) offers adaptive coverage for a variety of apartment layouts. You can enjoy up to 120+ m2 of whole-home Wi-Fi with a strong signal in every room. 


The device supports Wi-Fi 7, which delivers up to 3.6Gbps speeds. Huawei is also offering advanced features like Multi-Link Operation (MLO) for simultaneous dual-band connections and 4K-QAM for efficient data transfer. 

On top of it all, you get a 2.5GE port. The port offers speeds 2.5x faster than your regular Gigabit Ethernet.

Huawei harnesses the performance of the first-party Gigahome SoC that powers the router. AI capabilities are also employed to ensure the smoothness and performance of the network, so it's not just powerful, but also intelligently efficient. Basically, thanks to the powerful processor and its 4-channel signal amplifiers, you can expect a single router to offer a reliable connection through multiple concrete walls. 

Configuration is done with the Huawei AI Life app; it's easy and quick. You can also use the app to set parental controls and take advantage of visualized Wi-Fi Diagnosis. 

Luckily, the Huawei WiFi Mesh X3 Pro is launching globally today. It will be available in Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The main router and the sub router together cost €249. Only the router costs €169, while the sub router is €99. 

Would you actually buy a router that looks like a glowing mountain?
Yes, it’s unique and I love it
81.43%
Maybe
8.57%
No, I prefer something minimal
1.43%
I don’t care how it looks — just make it fast
8.57%
70 Votes

A gorgeous-looking and powerful router at once is a rarity 


Usually, routers aren't a piece of your home decor. Huawei's device is, however, an absolutely gorgeous-looking router that doesn't really look like a router. So that's a huge bonus in my book, as it won't ruin the aesthetic of your home, but will even add to it. 

Huawei is taking design and performance to the next level


I've always hated the look of routers. They never fit my aesthetic, but I cannot go without one. Now, Huawei's device has definitely caught my attention. To be quite frank, I'm quite interested in getting it. 

Design is huge, in my book, especially when it comes to tech. Gone are the days of boxy, huge computers and wires everywhere, and honestly, good riddance. Now, I want tech that doesn't look like tech, but instead adds to the beauty around me. So, kudos to Huawei for doing just that with that gorgeous new router. 

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Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
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