Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Having blazing-fast internet isn't just about getting strong speeds to your door – it is about what happens inside your home, too. AT&T Fiber already delivers some of the fastest and most reliable connections in the country and now it is adding a smartphone-style upgrade program to the mix.
AT&T's new all-in-one solution, All-Fi Pro, is designed to upgrade your entire in-home Wi-Fi setup. Think of it like a phone upgrade plan but for your internet gear.
At the heart of All-Fi Pro is a brand-new Wi-Fi 7-enabled gateway. It is built to unlock faster Wi-Fi speeds, lower latency and a smoother overall experience. And when it is time for an upgrade, AT&T will notify you.
AT&T Wi-Fi Gateway. | Image credit – AT&T
However, there are, of course, a few conditions. You will need to maintain All-Fi Pro in good standing for at least 12 months to qualify for an equipment upgrade and you can only upgrade once every 36 months.
Building a whole-home internet solution on your own can add up and swapping equipment is often an afterthought, but All-Fi Pro is designed to take the hassle out of this process and make the most of your internet experience.
– AT&T, April 2025
Also, to make sure that fast connection actually reaches every corner of your home, All-Fi Pro also includes mesh Wi-Fi extenders – each one adding up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to help wipe out dead zones.
AT&T is also stepping up on the security front. With All-Fi Pro, you get ActiveArmor advanced internet security. That means features like VPN at Home to hide your IP address, ID Monitoring that alerts you if your personal info leaks online and more layers of privacy and protection.
If you are already on one of AT&T Fiber's multi-gig plans, All-Fi Pro comes at no extra cost – but you will need to reach out to get the Wi-Fi 7 gateway installed. If you are on a 1-Gig or lower plan, you can still get All-Fi Pro for $25/month or purchase some of the features separately.
However, All-Fi Pro is not yet available in some Gigapower areas, including Mesa, AZ, Wilkes-Barre, PA, Las Vegas, NV and parts of Orlando, FL.
