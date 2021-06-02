$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Amazon Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2021 official dates revealed: Some deals are now live

Martin Filipov
By Martin Filipov
Jun 02, 2021, 3:36 AM
Amazon Prime Day 2021 official dates revealed: Some deals are now live
Last year's edition of Amazon Prime Day was delayed until October due to the pandemic. The 2021 edition will be moving back to an earlier timeline. On a press call (via CNET) Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky confirmed that Amazon Prime Day 2021 is happening in June, and this was made official via a press release from June 2.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be held June 21 and June 22, kicking off summer with two days of epic Prime Day deals and savings! Prime Day starts at midnight PDT (3 a.m. EDT) and runs until June 22.

Prime members will have the chance to score over 2 million deals across many category, including best Prime Day smartphone deals, Apple Prime Day deals and discounts on Amazon Echo and Kindle products, as well as offers on phones for Prime Day.

Which countries take part in Amazon Prime Day 2021


Amazon Prime Day is available for Prime members in select countries: U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.

A few Prime Day tips: You can get extra rewards by using your Amazon Prime credit card during Prime Day to earn an extra 1% reward (total of 6%).  You can also ask Alexa to get you early access to some major Prime Day deals, or simply turn on your personalized notifications to never miss a deal.

Some early Prime Day deals are already live


In fact, there already are some early "warm-up" Prime Day deals from top brands including Amazon's "best deal ever" for Amazon Music - Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free! Bear in mind, this deal seems to be available only in select countries (some get a three month trial).

Even better, you can score smart HD/4K TVs by Toshiba & Insignia right now! Discounts vary between $70-100, meaning a smart TV is more affordable than ever! You can also expect Amazon Prime Day Camera deals, some decent 2021 Prime Day laptop offers, and even a bunch of Prime Day sales on accessories. That's currently saved for later.

  • Like every year, PhoneArena has and will compile a best Prime Day deals hub - a single, neatly organized place, to help you find the best offer for you! This will be updated frequently.

If that wasn't enough, you can also follow Amazon Photos on Instagram, turn on post notifications, and comment on Amazon's daily posts to win a different prize for each day! This is valid from now until Prime Day. Entries close at midnight (PT) June 20.

To participate in Prime Day 2021, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership. However, the Prime Day offers won't be limited to Amazon - competition never sleeps, and that's good for the customer! If you'd rather shop elsewhere, keep an eye out for Walmart deals on Prime Day and Best Buy Prime Day sales.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best Verizon phone deals right now
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Best Verizon phone deals right now
iPhone 13 with mmWave 5G support will reportedly come to more countries
by Iskra Petrova,  0
iPhone 13 with mmWave 5G support will reportedly come to more countries
Limited edition "Flash Silver" OnePlus 9 Pro revealed; take a look
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Limited edition "Flash Silver" OnePlus 9 Pro revealed; take a look
The Realme GT 5G is officially coming to Europe; impressively low price tipped
by Joshua Swingle,  0
The Realme GT 5G is officially coming to Europe; impressively low price tipped
Best AT&T deals right now
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Best AT&T deals right now
How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect
by Daniel Petrov,  2
How to watch the WWDC 2021 Apple event keynote live stream and all updates to expect

Featured stories

Popular stories
Amazon Prime Day 2021 official dates revealed: Some deals are now live
Popular stories
iPhone 13 series battery capacities leaked; Pro Max model to receive a substantial boost
Popular stories
Stunning photo samples from Sharp's "ultra" flagship show incredible bokeh
Popular stories
Google Photos ends free unlimited storage, but I will keep on using it

Popular stories

Popular stories
Goodbye, Google Photos: How I switched to my own cloud service
Popular stories
Official new product video for Sony's WF-1000XM4 wireless Bluetooth earbuds leaks
Popular stories
New Samsung TV ad hints at Under Panel Camera (UPC) for the Galaxy Z Fold 3
Popular stories
The Moto G Stylus 5G might finally be right around the corner with a low price and lots of storage
Popular stories
Best Memorial Day deals on smartphones
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: everyone's a winner in these new 5G speed tests

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless