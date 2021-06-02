Amazon Prime Day 2021 official dates revealed: Some deals are now live





A few Prime Day tips: You can get extra rewards by using your Amazon Prime credit card during Prime Day to earn an extra 1% reward (total of 6%). You can also ask Alexa to get you early access to some major Prime Day deals, or simply turn on your personalized notifications to never miss a deal.





Some early Prime Day deals are already live





In fact, there already are some early "warm-up" Prime Day deals from top brands including Amazon's "best deal ever" for Amazon Music - Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can get four months free! Bear in mind, this deal seems to be available only in select countries (some get a three month trial).









Like every year, PhoneArena has and will compile a best Prime Day deals hub - a single, neatly organized place, to help you find the best offer for you! This will be updated frequently.





If that wasn't enough, you can also follow Amazon Photos on Instagram, turn on post notifications, and comment on Amazon's daily posts to win a different prize for each day! This is valid from now until Prime Day. Entries close at midnight (PT) June 20.



To participate in Prime Day 2021, you'll need an Amazon Prime membership. However, the Prime Day offers won't be limited to Amazon - competition never sleeps, and that's good for the customer! If you'd rather shop elsewhere, keep an eye out for Walmart deals on Prime Day and Best Buy Prime Day sales.

Amazon Prime Day is available for Prime members in select countries: U.S., the U.K., the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Spain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Portugal, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Brazil, Belgium, Austria, and Australia.