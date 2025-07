The AirPods Pro 2 are still a shocking 40% off even after Prime Day

The AirPods Pro 2: $100 off at Amazon $100 off (40%) The AirPods Pro 2 are still available at $100 off their original price, even after Prime Day. This remains their best discount so far, so if you missed last week's summer sale, you still have time to save big! Buy at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2: $100 off at Walmart $149 $239 $90 off (38%) The AirPods Pro 2 are also on sale at Walmart. Over here, the earbuds sell for just under $150, but the merchant has lowered the earbuds' MSRP, so the discount is $90, not $100. Buy at Walmart

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

Missed Amazon Prime Day? Well, that doesn't necessarily mean you missed out on all deals. In fact, some devices are still retailing at their Prime Day price, including the AirPods Pro 2 These wireless earbuds first dropped by 40% a week ago at both Walmart and Amazon. We thought both merchants would end the sale after Prime Day wrapped up—but, surprisingly enough, they didn't. Amazingly, the high-class buds remain $100 off ($90 off at Walmart due to a lowered MSRP), so you can still buy them at their lowest price ever.With their comfortable fit and design, these puppies can stay in your ears even during tough workouts. But design isn't the only strong suit—they also boast some of the best ANC on the market.Once you turn the noise cancelling on, these Apple earbuds block various unwanted sounds, creating an immersive listening experience most users would definitely enjoy. Of course, you also have Transparency mode, which lets the world in—and it works great as well.What about audio quality? It's simply top-notch! Out of the box, you can expect clean and satisfying bass that's not overwhelming in any way, crisp and slightly overemphasized highs, and wide mids. As we've mentioned in our AirPods Pro 2 review , that's what you get with Spatial Audio on. If you turn it off, the earbuds sound a lot flatter.Extras like Hearing Aid and Health support are also on deck, helping you monitor your hearing health and more. Battery life is quite solid, too. You get up to five and a half hours with Spatial Audio or six hours without the feature. That's plenty of time to enjoy your favorite tunes. If you store them in the charging case between sessions, you can get up to 30 hours of music.Overall, the AirPods Pro 2 may not be the latest product on the market, but they're still some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy. For many users, they might be worth it even at their standard price. But now that they're $100 off, they're a way more attractive choice. Hurry up and get a pair while this epic deal lasts.