Verizon and Niantic ink partnership to offer customers rare Pokemon, avatar masks
Also, Pokemon has introduced new masks, and Verizon customers can now get an exclusive hooded sweatshirt & mask set for their avatars. Furthermore, unlock sponsored gifts from Verizon will be offered to customers when they explore the virtual world to discover where they can get valuable in-game content via digital billboards.
Last but not least, Verizon customers will be among the first to get access to a multiplayer mobile AR game demo that will offer them a taste of the carrier's 5G power. Verizon customers who fancy hunting for Pokemon can enter the Verizon UP portal beginning October 20 to receive a code.
Then, they must enter the code on a dedicated website to get a ticket. To receive a medal confirming event participation, simply open the Pokemon GO game after taking the steps above. Make sure to play the game on November 7 from 11 am to 2 pm to catch all the rare Pokemon.