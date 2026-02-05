Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Two months later, I still love the understated look of the OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 design is a masterclass of simplicity and durability.

OnePlus
It's now been nearly two months since the release of the OnePlus 15.

This absolute battery beast of a phone got a bit too much criticism for not introducing big camera upgrades, but it remains an absolute industry leader when it comes to battery life and charging speeds of flagships available in the US.

And its design has also grown on me, the more I look at it. So two months later, here is a deep dive in how it's holding up and a few words about all the notable design elements.


I have the Infinite Black version, which uses Anti-Glare (AG) glass. This is a matte, textured finish that is achieved with a special chemical process and it diffuses light too.

Interestingly, each color version uses slightly different materials. The Sand Storm version, for example, uses micro-arc oxidation for the frame, and it strengthens the aluminum to be even stronger than titanium.

The Ultra Violet version uses Gorilla Glass 7i for the back, and the surface feels a bit soft to touch and it doesn't get fingerprint grease easily.

On the front, you have a big, 6.8-inch display with a punch-hole in the top center.


The phone runs on OxygenOS 16 interface on top of Android 16.


The camera system has been the most contentious point about the OnePlus 15.


You can't call it exactly an upgrade as OnePlus merely switches some sensors for others of a similar (or even slightly worse) caliber. Let's settle on "sidegrade".


I love the camera island. It doesn't stick out too much and I find it quite elegant and understated.


OnePlus has stepped up its use of AI features and you can notice this when you start editing photos.


Still, this is no Google Pixel level of "magic" edits.


In case you missed it, OnePlus no longer uses a mute switch, but now has a programmable button on the side.


On the other side, you have a power and volume button, but there is no dedicated camera shutter button.


While other aspects of the phone might not be the best out there, the battery life is remarkable, all thanks to a new, massive 7,300 mAh silicon-carbon battery. 


On the topic of OxygenOS, it has some cool tricks like this custom folder size.


This makes for a totally different kind of a homescreen experience.


The OnePlus 15 is a beast for gaming thanks to a new design that does much better with heat dissipation.


The 100W fast charging is the fastest on a flagship in the United States. Just keep in mind that it's proprietary tech, and you cannot just use any USB-C PD charger like those from Anker and Ugreen (those will still charge it but slower).


The OnePlus 15 will get four years of software updates, which is less than the seven years you get with a Google Pixel or Samsung Galaxy.


This ray of sunshine beautifully highlights the modern design of the OnePlus 15.


You can see how much the design has changed from the previous OnePlus 13 model.


On the left side here you can compare the OnePlus 15 to an iPhone 17 Pro Max.


And here is how it looks next to a Galaxy S25 Ultra.

