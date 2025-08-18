$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Total Wireless in your corner: phone deals, 50% off Unlimited, price-lock and unlimited hotspot
This story is sponsored by Total Wireless. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Total Wireless is a well-known prepaid carrier that grants access to Verizon’s super-fast 5G network at the fraction of the cost of a contract plan. And, as the summer days are getting hot, so are Total Wireless’ deals — from 50% off on Unlimited plans when you bring your own phone* to free phones or heavy discounts on more contemporary models! There’s something for everyone, so let’s see what’s on offer:

50% off Unlimited, price-locked plans for new customers


If you are coming from any other carrier, you can lock in a 50% off on your Total 5G Unlimited plan when you bring your own device— this is not a one- or three-month type deal.*

After the discount, Total 5G Unlimited will cost you $25 per month with Auto Pay (so, the very first month will be $30, before the Auto Pay kicks in the next month).

Total Wireless has a 5-year price guarantee


For a while now, Total Wireless has had a 5-year price lock guarantee on its plans, giving you peace of mind that it’s not going to pull the rug from underneath you somewhere down the line**. The good news is that this price lock does apply to the 50% off for new customers that are switching over right now with their own device!

As long as you don’t interrupt your usage, you will be able to enjoy that $25 per line for up to 5 years with the Total 5G Unlimited plan!

Extra benefits of the Total 5G Unlimited Plan


  • Unlimited data, no network management slowdown
  • 15 GB of hotspot use included in price (one device)
  • Roaming in Mexico and Canada with 10 GB of data included
  • International calling to 85+ destinations and texting to 200+ destinations (subject to change, full list always on Totalwireless.com)
  • Need more lines on a plan? 4th line at no additional cost

Even if the above offer for 50% off when you bring your phone doesn’t apply to you, the Total Wireless deals don’t end with that. Total 5G Unlimited and Total 5G+ Unlimited come with no network slowdowns, included hotspot, and a robust roaming package. Adding more lines on one plan drops their prices to the point where the 4th line comes at no additional cost!

And, the Total Wireless store always has some sizzling phone deals that are hard to miss. Here are some highlights:

Total Wireless phone deals


iPhone 13 Total Wireless “on us” offer

$0
$449
$449 off (100%)
For new activations of Total 5G Unlimited or higher — get a 3-month plan and port in your old number, and receive an iPhone 13 (device taxes and fees may apply). Available both online and in stores.
Buy at Total Wireless

iPhone 14 at $99.99

$99
$499
$400 off (80%)
Switch to Total Wireless and get a Total 5G Unlimited 3-month plan or higher" to buy an iPhone 14 for only $99.99!
Buy at Total Wireless

iPhone 14 Plus — $199.99 now, get it back over 10 months via service credits

$199
$599
$400 off (67%)
If you’d rather have a bigger iPhone — port-in and activate on a Total 5G+ Unlimited plan now, and buy an iPhone 14 Plus for $199.99. At your third month of service, you will start getting $20 per month in service credits for the next 10 months. You need to maintain 12 months of uninterrupted service for the deal to be active. Taxes and fees may apply.
Buy at Total Wireless

Moto Razr (2025) at $199.99 ($400 off!)

$199 99
$599 99
$400 off (67%)
Switch to Total Wireless and get a Total 5G Unlimited 2-month plan or higher, and you get 66% off on the current-year foldable Moto Razr model!
Buy at Total Wireless

Up to four FREE Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) phones

$0
$249 99
$250 off (100%)
Activate up to four lines on a Base 5G Unlimited plan or higher and get four phones to go with them — the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024). Available online and in-store.
Buy at Total Wireless

iPhone SE (2022) Total Wireless “on us” offer

$0
$99 99
$100 off (100%)
Activate on the Total 5G Unlimited 2-month plan or higher and get iPhone SE (2022)! If you port in two numbers on two lines, you can get one phone for each of them. Promo limit is two phones.
Buy at Total Wireless

Free Moto G Power (2025)

$0
$149 99
$150 off (100%)
Switch and port-in with any Total Unlimited plan and get a free Moto G Power (2025).
Buy at Total Wireless

*Offer applies to new customers who activate on a BYO device. Single-line customers on the Total 5G Unlimited plan or higher must enroll in Auto Pay to receive the full discount, which applies the month after enrollment. After five (5) consecutive years, offer becomes subject to cancellation at Total Wireless’ discretion. Available exclusively online and in Total Wireless retail stores. BYO requires a compatible, unlocked device and SIM. Additional terms may apply. Check compatibility at totalwireless.com/activate/byop.landing.serviceprovider

**5-years price guarantee: Price guarantee for 5 years for new Total Wireless subscribers. Applies only to the then-current tax-inclusive monthly rate for your plan, exclusive of any transactional or one-time charges and any equipment charges. Price guarantee does not apply to any promotions, add-ons, features, or discounts, such as an Auto Pay discount. Price guarantee may drop if your service is lapsed, suspended or terminated, or if you migrate to an ineligible plan. Taxes and fees included.

*Hotspot: Mobile hotspot is limited to one device.
Roaming: Allows calls within the roaming country, to the US/Canada/Mexico, or to other countries included in your plan’s International Long Distance benefits, via the Total Wireless International app. A complete list is available at totalwireless.com. Data used while roaming internationally will be deducted from your service plan’s 10GB roaming allotment. Not for extended international use; primary usage must occur in the US. Device must be registered and used on our US network before international use. Service may be terminated or restricted for unauthorized use. Other limitations, terms and conditions apply.
International call/text: Unlimited international calls are available to landline and mobile numbers in select destinations only, which are subject to change at any time. Calls to mobile numbers in certain countries not included. For a complete list of countries, visit totalwireless.com. Calls must originate from the US, Puerto Rico, or the US Virgin Islands. Other terms and conditions apply. For personal use only. See Terms and Conditions of Service at totalwireless.com.

*Note that taxes and fees may apply for any listed offers


