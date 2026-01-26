This dual 200MP camera compact phone with a 7,000 mAh battery is basically confirmed
If you detest large phones, here's the Oppo Find X9s. It will soon be unveiled!
The Oppo Find X8s for reference. | Image by Oppo
If you're obsessed with mobile photography, but large handsets are not comfortable to use, fret not, as the world's first dual 200MP camera compact phone will soon be here. That's the Oppo Find X9s, which we've mentioned before.
While megapixels are not everything that one should look for in a camera (be it mobile or not), it's still impressive that a small phone – the Find X9s is expected to arrive with a 6.3-inch screen – will allegedly house not one, but two 200MP sensors.
Though not explicitly mentioned in the Weibo post, the Find X9s is expected to pack a high-end Dimensity 9500 chipset under the hood (or the similar Dimensity 9500+). This silicon will handle practically anything you throw at it, so you can rest assured you'll get that flagship experience.
The most important thing about the upcoming Find X9s are, of course, its cameras:
Keep in mind that having two 200MP cameras on your phone won't automatically render you the next Ansel Adams, but you'll certainly be justified to brag about the Find X9s and how advanced it is among your friends.
The 6.3-inch display could arrive with LIPO technology for "ultra-narrow" bezels on all four sides.
To top it off, Oppo is apparently installing a 7,000 mAh capacity battery cell in the Find X9s – that's great news. Of course, the battery will come with high wired charging speeds, and 30 minutes on the wall could give you enough juice to last the day, even if your battery is almost depleted.
The Find X9s could be unveiled alongside the maxed-out flagship Find X9 Ultra, which is expected in March.
There's a new leak about it that basically confirms its existence, so if you are serious about small phones, you should really be checking it out.
There's a new leak about it that basically confirms its existence, so if you are serious about small phones, you should really be checking it out.
The big MP game
While megapixels are not everything that one should look for in a camera (be it mobile or not), it's still impressive that a small phone – the Find X9s is expected to arrive with a 6.3-inch screen – will allegedly house not one, but two 200MP sensors.
The latest leak, courtesy of Digital Chat Station, lays it all out:
Image source – Weibo
Though not explicitly mentioned in the Weibo post, the Find X9s is expected to pack a high-end Dimensity 9500 chipset under the hood (or the similar Dimensity 9500+). This silicon will handle practically anything you throw at it, so you can rest assured you'll get that flagship experience.
- Main camera: 200MP, Samsung HP5 sensor
- Telephoto camera: 200MP, Samsung HP5 sensor, periscope lens
- Ultra-wide camera: 50MP
Keep in mind that having two 200MP cameras on your phone won't automatically render you the next Ansel Adams, but you'll certainly be justified to brag about the Find X9s and how advanced it is among your friends.
What else is there?
The 6.3-inch display could arrive with LIPO technology for "ultra-narrow" bezels on all four sides.
LIPO ("low-injection pressure overmolding") is the display manufacturing technology used to create extremely narrow borders on OLED screens – for example, it's how Apple trimmed the Apple Watch Series 7 borders down and allowed for a larger display.
To top it off, Oppo is apparently installing a 7,000 mAh capacity battery cell in the Find X9s – that's great news. Of course, the battery will come with high wired charging speeds, and 30 minutes on the wall could give you enough juice to last the day, even if your battery is almost depleted.
The Find X9s could be unveiled alongside the maxed-out flagship Find X9 Ultra, which is expected in March.
