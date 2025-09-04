



No, these numbers are not etched in stone yet





$799 - iPhone 17 with 128GB storage;

with 128GB storage; $899 - 256GB iPhone 17 ;

; $1,099 - 512GB iPhone 17 ;

; $1,099 - iPhone 17 Air with 256GB storage;

with 256GB storage; $1,199 - iPhone 17 Pro with 256GB storage;

Pro with 256GB storage; $1,299 - 512GB iPhone 17 Air ;

; $1,299 - iPhone 17 Pro Max with 256GB storage;

with 256GB storage; $1,399 - 512GB iPhone 17 Pro;

Pro; $1,499 - 1TB iPhone 17 Air ;

; $1,499 - 512GB iPhone 17 Pro Max ;

; $1,599 - 1TB iPhone 17 Pro;

Pro; $1,699 - 1TB iPhone 17 Pro Max .



could prove to be 100 percent accurate next week? Absolutely. Do I hope at least some of the figures listed above will be undercut in iPhone 17 family announcement? You bet, and fortunately, iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max over their forerunners, so for the time being, I remain (cautiously) optimistic. Do I think today's TrendForce-predicted price tagsprove to be 100 percent accurate next week? Absolutely. Do I hope at least some of the figures listed above will be undercut in Apple 's officialfamily announcement? You bet, and fortunately, multiple rumors over the last few weeks pointed to smaller hikes for thePro and 17 Pro Max over their forerunners, so for the time being, I remain (cautiously) optimistic.





iPhone 16 Pro , mind you, normally costs $999 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and $1,099 with double that local digital hoarding room, so bumping those prices up to $1,199 for a 256GB variant would probably infuriate quite a few of the otherwise The, mind you, normally costs $999 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and $1,099 with double that local digital hoarding room, so bumping those prices up to $1,199 for a 256GB iPhone 17 Pro variant would probably infuriate quite a few of the otherwise many Apple fans looking to upgrade their current devices





iPhone 17 Pro Max Similarly, a $1,299with 256 gigs of internal storage space would be $100 more expensive than the cheapest 16 Pro Max model, which accommodates the exact same amount of data locally.





Which iPhone 17 model looks like the best deal right now? The "vanilla" iPhone 17 The first-of-a-kind iPhone 17 Air The compact iPhone 17 Pro The super-premium iPhone 17 Pro Max All four seem correctly priced All four seem overpriced The "vanilla" iPhone 17 13.16% The first-of-a-kind iPhone 17 Air 7.89% The compact iPhone 17 Pro 13.16% The super-premium iPhone 17 Pro Max 10.53% All four seem correctly priced 0% All four seem overpriced 55.26%





iPhone 17 Air iPhone 16 Plus iPhone 17 . But the worst offender could well be the, now expected to start at $1,099 compared to the $899 price of an... with 128GB storage. That's obviously not a fair comparison given the Air's ultra-thin profile and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room in an entry-level variant, but it's a comparison many prospective buyers might make... before deciding to go with a much cheaper (and admittedly thicker)

The iPhone 17 series could still be more popular than the iPhone 16 family





iPhone 17 roster is projected to beat the global popularity of last year's No, Apple's sales numbers will probably not increase dramatically this fall, but despite those pretty significant price hikes, theroster is projected to beat the global popularity of last year's iPhone 16 quartet by a decent 3.5 percent.





That will apparently happen despite "tempered" overall demand caused by "sluggish global economic conditions" in addition to higher prices, and believe it or not, the super-expensive iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are likely to be the family's "main sales driver."



The iPhone 17 Air , meanwhile, will share a "regular" iPhone 17 -eclipsing 12GB RAM count with the Pro and Pro Max, but on the other hand, the 6.2-inch iPhone 17 will beat the Air in the rear camera department with two sensors instead of just one.





All in all, I still think the iPhone 17 looks like Apple's best fall 2025 deal on paper... while the iPhone 17 Air will probably deliver the worst value for your money, especially if you tend to favor substance over style.







