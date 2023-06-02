Samsung's superb Galaxy S22 Plus is on sale at an unusually high discount

Even though mid-range phones have come a long way they still don't offer the same premium experience as high-end phones so in case you are looking for a top-notch handset but your budget doesn't allow for a 2023 flagship, Samsung's Galaxy S22 Plus is worth a shot as its price has been halved by Amazon subsidiary Woot for a limited time. Amazon has also discounted the unlocked variant generously.





Most top mid-range phones have a plastic back, screen that is not readable in the sun and are bereft of telephoto cameras. Woot has discounted the Galaxy S22 Plus by 50 percent, bringing it down to mid-tier territory.





Given that affordable phones usually cost around $500, it makes more sense to go for the Galaxy S22 Plus as you can get it for $497.99 instead of its usual price of $999.99.





Amazon also has the unlocked Galaxy S22 Plus on sale for $300 off, in case you don't want to get it through Woot.





Galaxy S22 Plus 128GB 6.6 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP 3x telephoto cameras | 4,500mAh battery | 45W charging $502 off (50%) $497 99 $999 99 Buy at Woot Galaxy S22Plus 128GB 6.6 inches 120Hz AMOLED screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 10MP 3x telephoto cameras | 4,500mAh battery | 45W charging $300 off (30%) Buy at Amazon





The Galaxy S22 Plus has a glass and metal design and it feels premium in hand. The super bright 6.6 inches screen has a high refresh rate of 120Hz.





The phone has a triple camera array with a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide snapper, and a 10MP telephoto module with 3x optical zoom.





It comes with a large 4,500mAh battery which can be juiced up quickly thanks to 45W charging support. The phone is eligible for the next three Android operating system versions and has four years of software support left.





Also, even though the Galaxy S23 Plus is out now and has more base storage than the Galaxy S22 Plus, it requires you to shell out at least $999.99 and since it's a 2023 phone, it is unlikely to get a generous discount this year. Moreover, that phone has the same screen, camera, and RAM as the S22 Plus, so both phones offer the same core experience.





If you want to save $502 on the Galaxy S22 Plus, get one right away from Woot as some variants are already out of stock. This is the biggest discount that the Galaxy S22 Plus has received to date, which makes it all the more special.