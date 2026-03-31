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Samsung's latest Galaxy update just broke a beloved customization trick

The March 2026 security patch closed a loophole, and font fans are paying the price.

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Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Image by PhoneArena
If you're a Galaxy owner who loves swapping your phone's font for something more fun or personal, you might want to hold off on Samsung's latest update. The March 2026 security patch is causing real problems for users who downloaded custom fonts from outside Samsung's own app store, and the reason goes deeper than a simple glitch.

Samsung's latest update is messing with custom fonts on Galaxy phones


Galaxy users on Reddit started noticing that their custom fonts just stopped working after installing the March 2026 update. The issue is showing up on phones running both One UI 8.5 and One UI 8, so it doesn't matter which software version you're on.

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Some users can't switch to a custom font at all anymore. Others found that just trying to change fonts made the one they were already using completely unusable, with error messages showing up out of nowhere.

Why this is happening in the first place



This is where the story takes a turn. In a new report, PiunikaWeb looked into what Samsung actually changed with this update and found it patched a security flaw (tracked as CVE-2026-20989) tied to how fonts get installed on Galaxy phones.

Put simply, there was a backdoor in how Samsung handled font installations. Third-party font apps were using that opening to let you install fonts Samsung hadn't officially approved. This update closed that door. The developer behind zFont 3, one of the most popular font apps out there, has confirmed that Samsung's patch blocks the exact method their app relied on.

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So this isn't a bug. Samsung intentionally tightened things up, and custom fonts got caught in the crossfire.

Galaxy Store fonts still work, but that's not saying much


Fonts you've downloaded through Samsung's own Galaxy Store should still work just fine. But if you've been using third party apps to access a much wider variety of fonts, you're out of luck for now.

This is a tough one for many Galaxy fans. One of Android's (in this case, Samsung) biggest advantages over iPhones has always been the freedom to make your phone truly yours, and that's something we've celebrated in our coverage of One UI 8.5. Restricting how users personalize their devices, even for a valid reason, chips away at that identity.

How do you feel about Samsung blocking third-party fonts?
7 Votes

Samsung made the safe call, but could have handled it better


I understand why Samsung patched this. Closing security gaps matters, and I'd rather have a secure phone than a pretty font. But the way this played out, with no warning, resulted in users waking up to broken fonts and confusing error messages. That said, they can always fall back on the fact that it wasn't an official method anyway.

Personally, I've always kept the default font on all my phones, so my daily experience isn't affected. But I know plenty of people who see font customization as a core part of what makes a Galaxy phone feel like "theirs." I don't see Samsung backtracking on this, so for now, Galaxy users who want to personalize their fonts will need to go about it the official way.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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