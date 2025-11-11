Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

Samsung may have chosen the Galaxy S27 Ultra processor, and you’re not going to like it

Samsung could make a disappointing choice for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung Processors Galaxy S Series
A man holding a Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in his left hand and using an S Pen with his right hand.
Samsung is yet to reveal the Galaxy S26 lineup, but it is apparently already thinking about its successor. After hearing that it may feature a new face unlock system, now we have a rumor about the chipset of the Galaxy S27 Ultra, and you’re probably not going to like it.

Galaxy S27 Ultra may feature an Exynos chip


Samsung’s semiconductor division may be making meaningful progress with the development and production of the Exynos chips, which could lead to drastic changes for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. According to Kim Yong-seok, distinguished professor at Gachon University's College of Semiconductors, the company has improved the design and yield rates of its 2 nm process manufacturing, which could allow it to use Exynos chips in all Galaxy S27 Ultra devices. “As Samsung expands the use of its own AP (application processor), its negotiating power with Qualcomm will also improve,” said (translated source) the professor to Korean publication ChosunBiz.

That move would be a change from Samsung’s approach with the Galaxy S26 series. The company is rumored to use the Exynos 2600 only for the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra may feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. According to industry sources, the higher prices of Qualcomm’s chips could lead to a price increase for the Ultra model.

A strategic win for Samsung



For years, Samsung intended to rely more on its own chipsets, but the last time an Ultra model featured an Exynos processor was the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Both internal and market factors have forced the company to go all-in with Qualcomm for the S26 Ultra, but its progress could finally help it achieve greater independence.

Would you buy a Galaxy Ultra device with an Exynos chip?

Vote View Result


Once that happens, Samsung will join some of its main competitors by using in-house chips on its flagship devices. Apple is famously relying on the A-series processors for the iPhone, while Google’s Tensor chips power the Pixel devices. Forced by external factors, Huawei is also using its own Kirin processors for its devices.

Users shouldn’t care


I’d love to see an Exynos chip that could compete with Qualcomm’s best, and I think that would help Samsung put the whole Snapdragon vs. Exynos debate to rest. For that to happen, the Galaxy S27 needs to perform at least as well as any other competing ultra flagship, which is not a small task. On the other side, if there’s one company that has the capacity to achieve it, that’s probably Samsung.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)

Latest News

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless