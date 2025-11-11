Samsung may have chosen the Galaxy S27 Ultra processor, and you’re not going to like it
Samsung could make a disappointing choice for the Galaxy S27 Ultra.
Samsung is yet to reveal the Galaxy S26 lineup, but it is apparently already thinking about its successor. After hearing that it may feature a new face unlock system, now we have a rumor about the chipset of the Galaxy S27 Ultra, and you’re probably not going to like it.
Samsung’s semiconductor division may be making meaningful progress with the development and production of the Exynos chips, which could lead to drastic changes for the Galaxy S27 Ultra. According to Kim Yong-seok, distinguished professor at Gachon University's College of Semiconductors, the company has improved the design and yield rates of its 2 nm process manufacturing, which could allow it to use Exynos chips in all Galaxy S27 Ultra devices. “As Samsung expands the use of its own AP (application processor), its negotiating power with Qualcomm will also improve,” said (translated source) the professor to Korean publication ChosunBiz.
For years, Samsung intended to rely more on its own chipsets, but the last time an Ultra model featured an Exynos processor was the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Both internal and market factors have forced the company to go all-in with Qualcomm for the S26 Ultra, but its progress could finally help it achieve greater independence.
Once that happens, Samsung will join some of its main competitors by using in-house chips on its flagship devices. Apple is famously relying on the A-series processors for the iPhone, while Google’s Tensor chips power the Pixel devices. Forced by external factors, Huawei is also using its own Kirin processors for its devices.
I’d love to see an Exynos chip that could compete with Qualcomm’s best, and I think that would help Samsung put the whole Snapdragon vs. Exynos debate to rest. For that to happen, the Galaxy S27 needs to perform at least as well as any other competing ultra flagship, which is not a small task. On the other side, if there’s one company that has the capacity to achieve it, that’s probably Samsung.
