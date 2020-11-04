iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Android

Samsung to launch another smartphone with a humongous 7,000 mAh battery

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Nov 04, 2020, 8:32 PM
Samsung to launch another smartphone with a humongous 7,000 mAh battery
Samsung is working on another affordable smartphone that will pack a huge 7,000 mAh battery. After launching the Galaxy M31 earlier this year, the South Korean company is about to release its sibling, the unannounced Galaxy M12.

The fine folks at SamMobile have learned that Samsung plans to expand its low-end lineup of smartphones in India. The next Samsung phone coming out this year has the model number SM-F127G, and judging by the spotted by 91mobiles, it will be released as Galaxy F12 and M12.

It's not unusual for Samsung to launch two versions of the same phone, so it remains to be seen how many of these features the phones will retain. Based on previous rumors, we know the Galaxy F12/M12 will feature a 6.7-inch Infinity-O display, a 7,000 mAh battery, and a quad-camera setup.

Even if the rest of the specs will be modest, the huge display and battery, as well as the quad rear camera will probably make up for it, especially if the price is good.

