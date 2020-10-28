iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Android Software updates

The original Samsung Galaxy Fold is getting some Galaxy Z Fold2 features

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 28, 2020, 12:06 AM
The original Samsung Galaxy Fold is getting some Galaxy Z Fold2 features
Samsung confirmed recently a new software update will be rolled out in the United States to bring important features of the Galaxy Z Fold2 to the original Galaxy Fold. The former is Samsung's superior take on a foldable smartphone and it packs improved productivity capabilities, not just better overall design.

Now Samsung wants to bring the original Galaxy Fold on par with its most recent foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold2, at least in terms of software. That being said, if you own a Galaxy Fold, here is what you should expect to get in the next update.

First off, we have App Pair, a feature that allows you to launch up to three apps at the same time in your split-screen layout. You can access App Pair from the Edge Panel, which combines the Multi-Window Tray with Edge Panel for improved user experience. Furthermore, the layout of the Multi-Active Window can now be arranged horizontally, allowing for more flexibility for those who often multitask.

Then, Samsung revealed that the update will enable Galaxy Fold users to connect the phone wirelessly to a SmartTV via the Samsung DeX icon in the quick panel. Once the devices are connected, you'll be able to customize the second screen as you wish, using features like screen zoom and various font size options.

Other new features coming to the Galaxy Fold starting this week include Auto framing, Capture View Mode, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie. Finally, the update will also add the option to directly share the password of the Wi-Fi you are connected to trusted Galaxy devices near you. You'll also be able to see the speed of nearby connections (very fast, fast, normal, slow).

Although Samsung announced in a blog post that the update will be rolling out in the US this week, the South Korean company told The Verge that all the new features are coming to Galaxy Fold users all over the world this month.

Related phones

Galaxy Fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold View Full specs
$1399 Ebay
  • Display 7.3 inches 2152 x 1536 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 12GB RAM
  • Storage 512GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4380 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie Samsung One UI
Galaxy Z Fold 2
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.8
 Read Full Review
$1999 Special Samsung $2000 $2000 Cj
  • Display 7.6 inches 2208 x 1768 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

