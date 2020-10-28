The original Samsung Galaxy Fold is getting some Galaxy Z Fold2 features
Edge Panel, which combines the Multi-Window Tray with Edge Panel for improved user experience. Furthermore, the layout of the Multi-Active Window can now be arranged horizontally, allowing for more flexibility for those who often multitask.
Then, Samsung revealed that the update will enable Galaxy Fold users to connect the phone wirelessly to a SmartTV via the Samsung DeX icon in the quick panel. Once the devices are connected, you'll be able to customize the second screen as you wish, using features like screen zoom and various font size options.
Other new features coming to the Galaxy Fold starting this week include Auto framing, Capture View Mode, Dual Preview, and Rear Cam Selfie. Finally, the update will also add the option to directly share the password of the Wi-Fi you are connected to trusted Galaxy devices near you. You'll also be able to see the speed of nearby connections (very fast, fast, normal, slow).
Although Samsung announced in a blog post that the update will be rolling out in the US this week, the South Korean company told The Verge that all the new features are coming to Galaxy Fold users all over the world this month.