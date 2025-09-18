Pick the right case for your new iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro
Raptic's line of cases cover the iPhone 17 with thin elegance or soft luxury!
The iPhone 17 series is now officially available — pre-orders are shipping out, store shelves are being stocked, and you can finally have one in your hands. Whether you want to try out the fully new ultra-slim iPhone Air, the magnificently upgraded iPhone 17, or the fully redesigned iPhone 17 Pro.
Manufacturer Raptic, based in Los Angeles, has been specializing in premium phone case protection for 15 years. So, it comes as no surprise that it’s ready for the new launch with over 10 different variants of protective solutions for the new iPhone 17 series. Built to perfection in a fully-automated lights-out factory, with precision engineering, and high grade materials, Raptic’s cases are made to meet military-grade drop protection standards.
The breakthrough product for Raptic — the Shield became extremely popular in 2019. Thanks to a proprietary Raptic Multi-Ap collision tech, it had extremely protective bumpers in an unexpectedly thin phone case. It was among the highest-reviewed drop protection cases for the year.
The Raptic Shield is, of course, also available for the new iPhone 17 series. You can either protect your super-advanced iPhone 17 Pro Max with it, or the incredibly thin iPhone Air. All cases come with an integrated magnetic ring to strengthen the MagSafe’s latching force and keep your iPhone on chargers, docks, and stands.
Many users prefer super-thin, barely-there cases for their daily use. But even then, it’s hard to escape the feel that they are just generic, unprotective plastic.
Raptic has been using aramid fiber to manufacture protective cases since 2019. During these 6 years, with its expertise in weaving, Raptic is able to make these super-thin cases out of premium-feeling, raw, tough aramid. And it doesn’t need to be a monotone case, too — there are multiple designs that weave in colors and patterns in intricate ways, for a unique look and way of accessorizing for your style.
From the fiery red Snake, Sky, and Oriental colorways to the cool and mystic Profound and Ocean. If you’d rather go plain black, there’s the Classic weave look, but also the Mondrian, which is black with a shift in weave patterns.
Leather cases are cool — they add a premium texture and grip to the device, they look classy, and age with grace. However, they are also traditionally pretty thick.
Raptic went on a mission to make cases out of eco-friendly leather that are as thin and light as possible. Now, three generations in, the Raptic Nano is about 50% thinner than your average leather case.
They are a fully-enclosed design with a ceramic Camera Control cover that translates your touches and swipes directly onto the iPhone hardware. And they are fully MagSafe compatible, too.
The eco-friendly polymer leather has the benefit of being oil resistant to prevent the buildup of grease and keep the case looking fresh for longer.
OK, Aramid is cool and all, but sometimes you just want to enjoy the natural look of your phone. The Raptic Air is a fully-transparent case built with non-yellowing solutions. So it can be your only transparent case and not lose its shine for a long, long time.
But it’s not a one-trick pony. The Raptic Air also features a foldable ring-shaped magnetic kickstand. The ring is lined with 29 strong N52 magnets. They make sure it not only latches to any MagSafe accessory securely, you can literally stick the iPhone to any metal surface for convenience.
The kickstand also doubles as a grip ring — with it hooped around two of your fingers, you can hold your iPhone 17 Pro Max more securely, or just let it hang off your hand while doing other stuff.
Whatever your needs — be it a daily thin case, or rugged protection for hikes and trips — Raptic can meet them with a proper model. Raptic iPhone 17 series phone case products are now available globally and can be purchased through rapticstrong.com, Amazon and designated retail partners around the world.
Shop Raptic Shield on Amazon
Use code RAPTIC17 for 20% off
Shop Raptic Aramid on Amazon
Use code RAPTIC17 for 20% off
Shop Raptic Nano on Amazon
Use code RAPTIC17 for 20% off
Shop Raptic Air on Amazon
Use code RAPTIC17 for 20% off
