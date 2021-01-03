The last OnePlus 8T update in 2020 gets released in the US, here is what's new
For the time being, the update is only available in North America and India, but OnePlus confirmed OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 will be released in Europe as well. Some of the changes included in the update are very specific, so if you don't live in India, you won't be getting them. You can find below the complete list of new features and improvements added in the last OnePlus 8T update launched in 2020:
- Optimized the experience of full-screen gestures
- Increased fingerprint unlock success rates for faster unlock speed
- Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment)
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.11
Camera
- Optimized the image quality on nightscape
Gallery
- Fixed a small probability issue that photos don't display in the Gallery
Network
- Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation
- Improved the stability of communication
OnePlus Store (India only)
- An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)
Now, since the update was released last week, many OnePlus 8T users have already installed OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 and got to try out the new changes. Unfortunately, many complain that they are experiencing stuttering when they're trying to watch videos (offline or online). Although the issue is not noticeable by everyone, it's something that OnePlus will want to address in a future update.