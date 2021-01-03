Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

Android Software updates OnePlus

The last OnePlus 8T update in 2020 gets released in the US, here is what's new

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 03, 2021, 11:50 PM
The last OnePlus 8T update in 2020 gets released in the US, here is what's new
OnePlus has done a great job at keeping its smartphones up to date when it comes to security patches, although many of the updates provided by the Chinese handset maker go beyond just addressing some of the security issues discovered recently.

If you're rocking the company's OnePlus 8T, you'll be pleased to know that 2020 is bringing you one more update before it ends. If you're done celebrating the new year, you might want to check your OnePlus 8T for a new update, which was released in the last days of 2020.

For the time being, the update is only available in North America and India, but OnePlus confirmed OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 will be released in Europe as well. Some of the changes included in the update are very specific, so if you don't live in India, you won't be getting them. You can find below the complete list of new features and improvements added in the last OnePlus 8T update launched in 2020:

System
  • Optimized the experience of full-screen gestures
  • Increased fingerprint unlock success rates for faster unlock speed
  • Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment)
  • Updated Android security patch to 2020.11

Camera
  • Optimized the image quality on nightscape

Gallery
  • Fixed a small probability issue that photos don't display in the Gallery

Network
  • Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation
  • Improved the stability of communication

OnePlus Store (India only)
  • An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)

Now, since the update was released last week, many OnePlus 8T users have already installed OxygenOS 11.0.6.7 and got to try out the new changes. Unfortunately, many complain that they are experiencing stuttering when they're trying to watch videos (offline or online). Although the issue is not noticeable by everyone, it's something that OnePlus will want to address in a future update.

