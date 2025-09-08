Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Nothing will premiere the Ear (3) wireless buds much sooner than anyone imagined

The Ear (3) are destined to fix at least one annoyance with Nothing’s earbuds.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Audio Nothing
Nothing will premiere the Ear (3) wireless buds much sooner than anyone imagined
After teasing them last week, Nothing has officially announced when it’ll premiere its next earbuds. The company shared a new teaser on its social media accounts saying the Nothing Ear (3) will be launched on September 18.

Nothing hasn’t shared any details about its upcoming earbuds, but if it keeps up with the teasers, we might learn some of its specs before the official announcement. However, we can make some well-informed guesses thanks to the two close-up photos shared by the company.


The images suggest that the design of the Ear (3) will be similar to the rest of the company’s audio products. The stem of the buds appears to use the same transparent plastic as previous models, and the black silicon tips may serve as confirmation that we’ll get a black model. A new element is the apparent dip on the stem under the part where the name of the model is engraved.

The Ear (3) will see Nothing using numbers for the names of its earbuds again. The new model will be the successor of the 2024 Nothing Ear (no number in the name), which was the follow-up to the Nothing Ear (2). If that’s a bit confusing, you’re not alone, but at least things are about to get less annoying with the company’s naming from now on.

Would you consider buying Nothing Ear (3)?

Vote View Result


Launching earbuds so soon after the iPhone 17 premiere might be seen as a demonstration of bravery from Nothing. Apple is expected to launch the successor to the three-year-old AirPods Pro 2 on September 9. The AirPods Pro 3 are expected to look like their predecessor but feature heart rate and temperature sensors, and a live translation feature. 

I loved my Ear (1) buds, and I’m quite excited about the Ear (3). They are unlikely to be a direct competitor to the AirPods Pro 3, but if Nothing doesn’t get things horribly wrong, they’ll be an affordable alternative worthy of consideration.

Nothing will premiere the Ear (3) wireless buds much sooner than anyone imagined

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Score a Free iPhone 13

Switch to a 3-Month Total 5G Unlimited plan with Total Wireless


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Expired
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 1

Home Internet

by shawgirl3 • 2

Apple iphone 17 pro max release date in usa

by aitechinof • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
Some T-Mobile customers might reject free lines after hearing why they are distributed
New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series
New Galaxy S26 Pro, Edge, and Ultra image reveals their superiority over Galaxy S25 series
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
To improve customer service, you'll never guess what T-Mobile reps cannot bring on the sales floor
To improve customer service, you'll never guess what T-Mobile reps cannot bring on the sales floor
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Why some T-Mobile reps are asking customers to bring a penny with them when visiting the store
Say it isn't so: New report tips extravagant iPhone 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max starting prices
Say it isn't so: New report tips extravagant iPhone 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max starting prices

Latest News

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is a true budget delight at just under $210
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
The iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s sacrifice for its vision of the future
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
AT&T continues to reduce its copper footprint
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra now rumored to give you two core reasons to upgrade
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
Editing your photos is much easier after the Google Photos redesign rolling out now on Android
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless