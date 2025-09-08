Nothing will premiere the Ear (3) wireless buds much sooner than anyone imagined
The Ear (3) are destined to fix at least one annoyance with Nothing’s earbuds.
After teasing them last week, Nothing has officially announced when it’ll premiere its next earbuds. The company shared a new teaser on its social media accounts saying the Nothing Ear (3) will be launched on September 18.
Nothing hasn’t shared any details about its upcoming earbuds, but if it keeps up with the teasers, we might learn some of its specs before the official announcement. However, we can make some well-informed guesses thanks to the two close-up photos shared by the company.
The images suggest that the design of the Ear (3) will be similar to the rest of the company’s audio products. The stem of the buds appears to use the same transparent plastic as previous models, and the black silicon tips may serve as confirmation that we’ll get a black model. A new element is the apparent dip on the stem under the part where the name of the model is engraved.
Launching earbuds so soon after the iPhone 17 premiere might be seen as a demonstration of bravery from Nothing. Apple is expected to launch the successor to the three-year-old AirPods Pro 2 on September 9. The AirPods Pro 3 are expected to look like their predecessor but feature heart rate and temperature sensors, and a live translation feature.
I loved my Ear (1) buds, and I’m quite excited about the Ear (3). They are unlikely to be a direct competitor to the AirPods Pro 3, but if Nothing doesn’t get things horribly wrong, they’ll be an affordable alternative worthy of consideration.
Ear (3).— Nothing (@nothing) September 8, 2025
18 September. pic.twitter.com/GxrBXvxtE1
The Ear (3) will see Nothing using numbers for the names of its earbuds again. The new model will be the successor of the 2024 Nothing Ear (no number in the name), which was the follow-up to the Nothing Ear (2). If that’s a bit confusing, you’re not alone, but at least things are about to get less annoying with the company’s naming from now on.
