Kick back and relax with this popular T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie
Somebody has rightfully said that December is like the Friday of the year. It puts you in a celebratory mood and makes you want to relax and cozy up. T-Mobile wants to help you unwind with its next Tuesdays gift.
The next T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie is a pint glass, according to The Mobile Report. This gift was also given out last year, which suggests it was popular among subscribers.
Mocktail punch, soda, or smoothies, no matter what your beverage of choice is, you will love consuming it by the pintfull during the holiday season.
T-Mobile will have the drinkware waiting for you next Tuesday, December 10. You probably know the drill to pick up freebies: be on the lookout for the perk on the T Life app, which is unofficially T-Mobile's default app now, and claim the glass when you spot it. Go to a T-Mobile store on December 10, show the app to the staff and enjoy your gift. You can only get one class for each line on your account.
We don't shy away from giving tough love to the company when needed, but nowadays, it's a great time to be a T-Mobile customer. It has been running pretty great promotions lately and has even waived the line activation fee temporarily. It also successfully protected its customers from hackers who managed to penetrate its rivals.
The glass has a fairly simple design with the "T" logo in white and a holiday-themed pattern on it. It comes in a padded cardboard box to ensure it reaches you undamaged
T-Mobile stores across the US will likely start receiving glasses soon, but you won't be able to grab one before December 10. If you were not able to get your hands on the glass last year, be sure to get one this year before stores run out.
