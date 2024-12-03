Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

T-Mobile fee cancellation promo silently goes live but it won't work everywhere

By
0comments
Starting today December 3, no activation fee will be charged when you connect a new device to T-Mobile's network.

Reddit user AngrySalesRep has revealed that T-Mobile stores have exempted all postpaid activations from one-time Device Connection Charge (DCC) of $35.

To put it simply, this is an "On Us" promotion, meaning T-Mobile will be taking care of your activation fees. This promotion is stackable with other offers, including BOGO deals and discounted lines.

Keep in mind that only Device Connection Charge will be waived. You will still have to pay for service and you will also be subject to all the usual other fees.

Regardless, whether you are thinking of opening a new line, upgrading your device, or considering migrating to T-Mobile, now is a great time to do that as you will be able to avoid one fee.

While $35 may not sound like a huge amount, you will save a lot of moneyif multiple members of your family are thinking about switching to T-Mobile.

It looks like the fee will only be waived if you visit a T-Mobile store to activate a device, so be sure to avoid online orders for now if you don't want the charge applied to your activations.

The promotion doesn't have an expiry date at the moment, and we think it will run all through December at least. That said, it's unlikely to last indefinitely and to be on the safe side, you should take advantage of it as soon as you can instead of running the risk of missing out on it.

However, if you somehow end up snoozing on the deal, you should visit Sam's Club or Costco, as these stores apparently never charge the activation fee anyway.

T-Mobile is often on the receiving end of criticism for one thing or the other but the carrier knows how to keep customers happy by introducing promotions like this one.
Anam Hamid
