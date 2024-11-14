Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
We knew this was going to happen at some point in time. In January, T-Mobile introduced a new app called T Life and in the subsequent months, it added many of the features previously exclusive to the T-Mobile app to the new app. The company is no longer letting people download the T-Mobile app now.
The T-Mobile app is nowhere to be found on Google and Apple's app stores any longer. And if that isn't evidence enough that T-Mobile wants you to switch to its new app, searches for the T-Mobile app now lead to a prompt to download T Life.
The first app that was rendered useless and killed after the introduction of T Life was the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. The company continued adding functionalities to the new app throughout the year, to the point that it started resembling the T-Mobile app.
Unofficial sources said that the company would eventually kill the T-Mobile app and it turns out that they were right. Per The Mobile Report, twelve years after its introduction in 2012, the T-Mobile app is not available for download.
A recent email encourage T-Mobile users to download T Life. | Image Credit - The Mobile Report
The removal happened shortly after a November 7 email from T-Mobile to customers to encourage them to download the "new everything app" T Life.
The T-Mobile app remains functional for anyone who already has it on their phone and given that it was updated as recently as November 7, we don't think it will stop working any time soon. T-Mobile has many customers and the company probably wants to make the transition smooth for all of them.
So while the app will probably stick around for the time being, it is unlikely to stay functional forever. Also, now that it has been delisted from app stores, it will probably not get updates in the future. This means that users clinging to it will not get any new features. On top of that, unsupported apps are a security hazard.
With T Life now offering the same features as the T-Mobile app, the time has come to delete the old app from your phone.
