Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years

We knew this was going to happen at some point in time. In January, T-Mobile introduced a new app called T Life and in the subsequent months , it added many of the features previously exclusive to the T-Mobile app to the new app. The company is no longer letting people download theapp now.The first app that was rendered useless and killed after the introduction of T Life was theTuesdays app. The company continued adding functionalities to the new app throughout the year, to the point that it started resembling the T-Mobile app Unofficial sources said that the company would eventually kill theapp and it turns out that they were right. Per, twelve years after its introduction in 2012, theapp is not available for download.Theapp is nowhere to be found on Google and Apple's app stores any longer. And if that isn't evidence enough thatwants you to switch to its new app, searches for theapp now lead to a prompt to download T Life.

The removal happened shortly after a November 7 email fromto customers to encourage them to download the "new everything app" T Life.Theapp remains functional for anyone who already has it on their phone and given that it was updated as recently as November 7, we don't think it will stop working any time soon.has many customers and the company probably wants to make the transition smooth for all of them.So while the app will probably stick around for the time being, it is unlikely to stay functional forever. Also, now that it has been delisted from app stores, it will probably not get updates in the future. This means that users clinging to it will not get any new features. On top of that, unsupported apps are a security hazard.With T Life now offering the same features as theapp, the time has come to delete the old app from your phone.