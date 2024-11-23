T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
It's officially deals season and while we have seen some awesome offers from retailers, if it's the Google Pixel 9 you are after, no one can beat T-Mobile right now.
The carrier is essentially giving you the Pixel 9 free of cost at the moment. According to The Mobile Report, you can save the full value of the device, or $800, by trading in any of the eligible phones, including smartphones as old as the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro.
If your device is even older, chances are you will still be able to save $400 on Google's latest flagship, which happens to be one of the best phones around.
Other than this, there are no requirements. You don't even have to be on an expensive plan to be eligible, as all plans qualify as long as long as they let customers make Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) payments.
That's notable, given the best offers are usually reserved for pricey plans. T-Mobile will even waive the $35 Device Connection Charge (DCC), meaning you will only have to pay taxes.
The offer is also valid for other phones in the Pixel 9 family, but since the maximum discount is $800, the other devices won't end up being free. $800 is still a huge discount, and after it's applied, the Pixel 9 Pro and Pro XL will come out to be $8.33 a month, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will cost you $41.66 a month.
We are guessing that T-Mobile only has a limited stock of Pixel 9 at the discounted rate so move fast if you want to score it for free.
The Pixel 9 is free at T-Mobile. | Image Credit - The Mobile Report
T-Mobile is letting you save up to $800 on the Pixel 9 series right now. | Image Credit - The Mobile Report
This means that even legacy plans like ONE plans qualify but Select Choice isn't eligible.
Like other similar T-Mobile offers, this one is spread out over 24 months. Just be sure to either order your phone online or through the T-Life app as this is a digital-only deal.
