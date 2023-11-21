Leaked internal memo reveals a holiday-themed gift for T-Mobile subscribers coming December 5th
A leaked internal memo and images shared with The Mobile Report indicate that T-Mobile's customer rewards program, T-Mobile Tuesdays, is going to give away a useful gift for the holidays on December 5th. That, by the way, is a Tuesday. Circle the day on your calendar or set a notification for December 5th on your Google or iOS calendar. On that day, if you present yourself at your local T-Mobile store, you'll receive a free holiday-themed pint glass. That is if you are a qualifying T-Mobile subscriber.
The internal memo has some interesting comments including one that reminds T-Mobile personnel that the glass should be prioritized for customers over employees and that inventory should not be held for employee redemption. This sounds like employees have dipped into the customer reward bin too many times in the past. If you are a T-Mobile customer, before visiting a store to pick up your pint glass, you need to select "Redeem" in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo about the holiday-themed pint glass
If you don't have the T-Mobile Tuesdays app installed, tap here to download it on your iPhone. If you have an Android device, you need to tap here to install the app on your handset. One holiday-themed pint glass is being given away per verified customer on the app. T-Mobile is telling its retail personnel not to open the boxes containing the glasses before the giveaway. That should help stop temptation. These boxes should be stored in the back office of each store. The glasses should not be distributed before December 5th.
Because of the weight of the glasses, T-Mobile felt that it was important to let personnel know that each store will receive more packages than normal. "Corporate" reminds "retail" to "plan accordingly." The glasses are clear with the T-Mobile "T" logo in white. The glass comes in a nice-looking box with sharp holiday-themed wrapping paper placed over the box. Again, remember the date when you can start to pick up this customer reward-December 5th. And don't forget to first redeem the gift from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.
