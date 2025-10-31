If you’re into small phones, you’ll love OnePlus’ next flagship device
OnePlus 15 may get a smaller version with top-notch specs.
The OnePlus 15 just premiered in China, and it’s set to launch globally in November, but OnePlus is already working on another flagship device. That could be a successor to the relatively compact OnePlus 13T.
OnePlus is developing a “small-screen” smartphone device with a flagship chipset, according to a rumor shared (source in Chinese) by prolific leaker Digital Chat Station. That’s likely to be the follow-up to the OnePlus 13T and OnePlus 13s, which may be called OnePlus 15T in China or OnePlus 13s in other markets.
It’s still unclear what its battery capacity will be, but OnePlus is reportedly testing options of over 7,000 mAh. What’s missing are details about the cameras of the device, but those are likely to come out when we get closer to its launch.
When the OnePlus 13T was launched, it was hailed as the savior of compact flagship smartphones, raising the question: what does “compact” mean in 2025? While being one of the smallest flagship Android phones on the market, comparable only to the vanilla Galaxy S25, a 6.3-inch phone is not small. Apparently, the OnePlus 15T will retain the same screen size, allowing the debate to continue.
Maybe even more important question is whether OnePlus will change its release strategy for its “compact” flagship. Last year’s OnePlus 13T was available only in China, and the similar OnePlus 13s was never released outside of India. Hopefully, the company will change its mind in 2026 and make the release global.
I know there are many people online saying they want small phones to return. While I’m empathetic to their desires, I don’t believe they form such a big group. I’ve never heard any of my friends and colleagues consider a small phone, nor have I seen many of those in people’s hands. The idea of a small phone sounds good, but even I stick to whatever has the largest battery, which is usually the biggest phone.
OnePlus 15T may launch in early 2026
Expected to launch in the first half of 2026, the OnePlus 15T may feature a flat, 6.31-inch display with 1.5K resolution and an LTPS panel. The compact device will have thin and symmetrical bezels, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and it’ll be IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.
What is a compact smartphone?
The OnePlus 13s was never released outside of India. | Image credit – OnePlus
Do we really want small phones?
