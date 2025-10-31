Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
US-only | Use code PARENA15 for a 15% discount!

If you’re into small phones, you’ll love OnePlus’ next flagship device

OnePlus 15 may get a smaller version with top-notch specs.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android OnePlus
A woman using the camera of a OnePlus 15 smartphone.
The OnePlus 15 just premiered in China, and it’s set to launch globally in November, but OnePlus is already working on another flagship device. That could be a successor to the relatively compact OnePlus 13T.

OnePlus 15T may launch in early 2026


OnePlus is developing a “small-screen” smartphone device with a flagship chipset, according to a rumor shared (source in Chinese) by prolific leaker Digital Chat Station. That’s likely to be the follow-up to the OnePlus 13T and OnePlus 13s, which may be called OnePlus 15T in China or OnePlus 13s in other markets.

Expected to launch in the first half of 2026, the OnePlus 15T may feature a flat, 6.31-inch display with 1.5K resolution and an LTPS panel. The compact device will have thin and symmetrical bezels, a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and it’ll be IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

It’s still unclear what its battery capacity will be, but OnePlus is reportedly testing options of over 7,000 mAh. What’s missing are details about the cameras of the device, but those are likely to come out when we get closer to its launch.

What is a compact smartphone?



When the OnePlus 13T was launched, it was hailed as the savior of compact flagship smartphones, raising the question: what does “compact” mean in 2025? While being one of the smallest flagship Android phones on the market, comparable only to the vanilla Galaxy S25, a 6.3-inch phone is not small. Apparently, the OnePlus 15T will retain the same screen size, allowing the debate to continue.

Would you buy a smaller flagship phone?

Vote View Result


Maybe even more important question is whether OnePlus will change its release strategy for its “compact” flagship. Last year’s OnePlus 13T was available only in China, and the similar OnePlus 13s was never released outside of India. Hopefully, the company will change its mind in 2026 and make the release global.

Do we really want small phones?


I know there are many people online saying they want small phones to return. While I’m empathetic to their desires, I don’t believe they form such a big group. I’ve never heard any of my friends and colleagues consider a small phone, nor have I seen many of those in people’s hands. The idea of a small phone sounds good, but even I stick to whatever has the largest battery, which is usually the biggest phone.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 10

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
AT&T’s new offer just proved loyalty can go both ways
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 delay creates a new headache for Galaxy S25 users
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Galaxy S26 Ultra launches soon – and these 7 upgrades will blow you away
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind
Samsung has finally cracked the foldable code, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will blow your mind

Latest News

Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Sony WH-1000XM4 gets 43% discount, dropping to irresistible price
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Epic just scored against Google, and your Play Store is about to change, if you're in the U.S.
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
Honor Power 2: double the Galaxy S25 Ultra's battery with a 10,000 mAh cell, but here's the fine print
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
For as low as $149.99, the Motorola Edge (2024) becomes a no-brainer choice
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 offer 60-hour battery life at cheaper price with Amazon’s latest deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless