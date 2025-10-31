If you’re into small phones, you’ll love OnePlus’ next flagship device

Would you buy a smaller flagship phone? Yes, I want a small flagship phone Maybe, if it doesn’t compromise on the battery No, I want a big display Yes, I want a small flagship phone 63.16% Maybe, if it doesn’t compromise on the battery 36.84% No, I want a big display 0%

Do we really want small phones?

Maybe even more important question is whether OnePlus will change its release strategy for its “compact” flagship. Last year’s OnePlus 13T was available only in China, and the similar OnePlus 13s was never released outside of India. Hopefully, the company will change its mind in 2026 and make the release global.I know there are many people online saying they want small phones to return. While I’m empathetic to their desires, I don’t believe they form such a big group. I’ve never heard any of my friends and colleagues consider a small phone, nor have I seen many of those in people’s hands. The idea of a small phone sounds good, but even I stick to whatever has the largest battery, which is usually the biggest phone.