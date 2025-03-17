T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]

Update from March 19, 2025:





T-Mobile has informed us that the line will remain free, as long as the customer maintains eligibility under the offer. An AI-generated system had hinted that customers would be charged after two years. T-Mobile tells us that was an error, and it's working on a fix.





T-Mobile spokesperson, March 2025





The original story from March 18, 2025: follows below









T-Mobile recently raised the per-line monthly price for some customers on old plans by $5. Immediately after, a free line offer popped up for some customers on the T Life app. This was seen as a goodwill gesture by most people.

That offer hooked customers up with a new line and there weren't too many strings attached. However, it was not available to everyone and couldn't be triggered by users. Kyo251 was among the customers who didn't have a free line offer in their T Life app, so they decided to reach out to T-Mobile about it





Kyo251, Reddit user, March 2025









According to an AI-generated response to their query, a free line offer is available to subscribers on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans. Customers who add a new line can get up to $1,000 in bill credits applied over 24 months.





The promo doesn't include the financing of a new phone, like the T Life offer.





Ok-Lengthiness7171, Reddit user, March 2025





T-Mobile is apparently also sending out texts to customers who qualify for the promo and it appears to be those who weren't eligible for the T Life offer.



While it's generous of T-Mobile to give away a free line, some customers aren't impressed and would rather that the company not raise prices. Others are wondering if there's any fine print here and whether the line will cease to be free after two years. T-Mobile 's AI-powered chat system says customers will have to pay for the line after 24 months, meaning this isn't a free-for-life promo.





SirKevinEleven, Reddit user, March 2025





That said, even 24 months' worth of savings in the form of a free line is not bad. If the offer interests you and you haven't received a text about it yet, you might want to get in touch with support to see if you qualify.