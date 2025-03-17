Galaxy Watch Ultra with over 30% discount!

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]

T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile free line
Update from March 19, 2025:

T-Mobile has informed us that the line will remain free, as long as the customer maintains eligibility under the offer. An AI-generated system had hinted that customers would be charged after two years. T-Mobile tells us that was an error, and it's working on a fix.

The line stays free on their current plan — or our Go5G plans should the customer chose to move plans — as long as the customer maintains eligibility under the offer.
T-Mobile spokesperson, March 2025

The original story from March 18, 2025: follows below

T-Mobilewent back on its promise of never raising prices on some legacy plans after having done the same last year. The company essentially made a mockery of its price freeze commitment and customers are furious, with some even contemplating legal action. The company tried to placate customers by launching a targeted free line offer. And it looks like it's now running another free line offer.

T-Mobile recently raised the per-line monthly price for some customers on old plans by $5. Immediately after, a free line offer popped up for some customers on the T Life app. This was seen as a goodwill gesture by most people. 

That offer hooked customers up with a new line and there weren't too many strings attached. However, it was not available to everyone and couldn't be triggered by users. Kyo251 was among the customers who didn't have a free line offer in their T Life app, so they decided to reach out to T-Mobile about it

I contacted T-Mobile because I haven't seen the discount for the free line from the t-life app yet and while trying to talk to a rep this free line offer popped up.
Kyo251, Reddit user, March 2025


According to an AI-generated response to their query, a free line offer is available to subscribers on Go5G Plus and Go5G Next plans. Customers who add a new line can get up to $1,000 in bill credits applied over 24 months.

The promo doesn't include the financing of a new phone, like the T Life offer. 

No discounted phones are not supported with this free line unfortunately
Ok-Lengthiness7171, Reddit user, March 2025

T-Mobile is apparently also sending out texts to customers who qualify for the promo and it appears to be those who weren't eligible for the T Life offer.

While it's generous of T-Mobile to give away a free line, some customers aren't impressed and would rather that the company not raise prices. Others are wondering if there's any fine print here and whether the line will cease to be free after two years. T-Mobile's AI-powered chat system says customers will have to pay for the line after 24 months, meaning this isn't a free-for-life promo.

I asked if what happens after the 24 months and the chat feature said we would be responsible for paying the line.
SirKevinEleven, Reddit user, March 2025

That said, even 24 months' worth of savings in the form of a free line is not bad. If the offer interests you and you haven't received a text about it yet, you might want to get in touch with support to see if you qualify.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
