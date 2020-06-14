WarnerMedia kills HBO Go app, long live HBO Max
So, to make it easier for customers and for its marketing department to distinguish between these services, HBO is cutting down on apps you need to install. After launching its new streaming service HBO Max in May, WarnerMedia group is making some changes to its portfolio.
HBO is rectifying that and not only discontinued the HBO Go app, but also rebranded the other one to HBO Max. The Verge reports that although the older HBO Now app has been updated and renamed to HBO Max, it might still be confusing for certain audiences like those with Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Since HBO Max is not yet available on these devices, WarnerMedia has decided to rename the app to HBO.
For the time being, the changes mentioned above are only available in the United States, so if you're living in another country you will not benefit from any of these improvements.