AT&T Verizon Apps Wireless service

Senators put AT&T on the hot seat over zero-rating of HBO Max

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jun 05, 2020, 7:47 PM
Senators put AT&amp;T on the hot seat over zero-rating of HBO Max
Three United State Senators have written a letter to AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson complaining about the carrier's decision to zero-rate HBO Max. In their correspondence to Mr. Stephenson, Senators Ed Markey (D-MA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CO) said that AT&T's decision not to count usage of the HBO Max streaming app against subscribers' data caps negatively impacts competition.

Three Senators want AT&T to explain why it zero-rated HBO Max


The process of not counting the data usage of an app against a subscriber's data cap is called zero-rating; it is allowed because the FCC removed the Obama-era net neutrality rules almost exactly two years ago. Those rules would have prevented AT&T from giving its own streams preferred treatment. And HBO Max is operated by WarnerMedia, a subsidiary of AT&T. The wireless operator told The Verge that HBO Max is part of its sponsored data program that allows a streamer to pay AT&T for the data so that its customers don't have to. But in this case, one hand of AT&T is paying another hand of the company so that subscribers can view HBO Max content without it reducing the amount of data they have remaining.




Not counting the data used to watch HBO Max against an AT&T subscriber's data cap would seem to benefit that subscriber. But the Senators point out that it can hinder competition instead since it would promote the use of HBO Max over other streaming apps that are not zero-rated; those apps would include streamers like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. In their letter, the three Senators wrote, "This practice of allowing one arm of your company to 'pay' another arm of your company for preferential treatment attempts to mask its true impact...The Trump FCC may have gutted critical net neutrality protections, but AT&T nonetheless has a responsibility to avoid any policies or practices that harm consumers and stifle competition." The Senators have asked Stephenson to respond to their letter and to explain the rationale for zero-rating HBO Max; AT&T has been asked for a response by June 25th.
 
In the letter, Senators Markey, Wyden, and Blumenthal write that "Zero-rating carries a risk of manipulating the content marketplace in ways that ultimately harm internet users." It should be noted that a majority of Americans are in favor of having net neutrality return. Some states have legislated the return of net neutrality, including California. But the best shot that Americans have to see the rules brought back is an appeal filed by the attorneys general of 22 states and the District of Columbia seeking the reversal of the FCC's original decision to erase net neutrality. The suit was filed in 2018.

Under net neutrality, all streaming content was treated the same. For example, a U.S. carrier would not be allowed to receive extra payments from a streaming content provider to zero-rate its service; the concern is that eventually the streamer will stop paying the carrier and force consumers to make the necessary payments required to keep a streaming app zero-rated. And who could forget the situation that Verizon found itself in 2018 when the carrier throttled the Santa Clara County Central Fire Protection District's download data speed during a raging wildfire. One essential firefighting vehicle had its download data speed reduced from 50Mbps to 30kbps while battling the blaze.

Verizon told the Fire District that if they wanted their service returned to full speed, they would have to pay more money for a higher tier of service. Net neutrality would have stopped Verizon from doing this since it prevented wireless providers from throttling service. Eventually, Verizon lifted speed caps for first responders battling the wildfires and made permanent changes afterward.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Moto G Fast and Moto E are official: Affordable champs!
Popular stories
Fast charging is more important than long battery life
Popular stories
Key Apple supplier says 2020 iPhone 12 5G launch will be delayed
Popular stories
Best Father's Day gift ideas and deals (2020)

Popular stories

Popular stories
Amazon is making Alexa even more powerful with a slew of new features
Popular stories
These iPhones may be updated to iOS 14 on release, supported device list leaks
Popular stories
An app turns your Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10 Plus into night vision goggles
Popular stories
OnePlus Z 5G benchmark seems to confirm excellent SoC and insane RAM count
Popular stories
Potential Samsung Note 20 and Galaxy S21 screens certified as 'Seamless Display' with 90Hz refresh mode
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 may have a larger battery to back its 120Hz display and 5G specs, after all

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless