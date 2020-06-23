Google Pixel 3 issues may bring another class action lawsuit to Google
The firm mentions allegations of quick and unexpected battery drain, followed by a shutdown of the Pixel 3 or 3 XL. Another issue that the law firm is investigating is the camera app shaking and vibrating, resulting in low quality of pictures and video.
The law firm has a form for people to fill in if they have experienced the aforementioned issues with the Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL (the Pixel 3a is not included). Additionally, the form also includes questions about whether people have requested a repair or replacement and what happened.
