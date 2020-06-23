Android Google

Google Pixel 3 issues may bring another class action lawsuit to Google

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Jun 23, 2020
Big tech companies are no stranger to class action lawsuits. Over the years, Google has had several lawsuits facing it and in 2019, the company had to pay $7.25 million to settle a class action lawsuit regarding issues with the original Pixel microphone.

Now, XDA Developers reports that Google may be facing another class action lawsuit, this time related to hardware issues with the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL. Law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP is investigating issues with the Google Pixel 3, trying to figure out if they are hardware-related.

The firm mentions allegations of quick and unexpected battery drain, followed by a shutdown of the Pixel 3 or 3 XL. Another issue that the law firm is investigating is the camera app shaking and vibrating, resulting in low quality of pictures and video.

The law firm has a form for people to fill in if they have experienced the aforementioned issues with the Google Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL (the Pixel 3a is not included). Additionally, the form also includes questions about whether people have requested a repair or replacement and what happened.

Do you have a Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL smartphone and have you had any of the aforementioned issues? Tell us your experience in the comments!

