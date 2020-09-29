Google Meet free unlimited calls offer will end in 2021
So, as long as you have a Gmail account, you should be able to make free calls using Meet. To make the whole experience better, Google added several important improvements since it made Meet calls free and unlimited.
For example, Meet calls can now be cast on a TV. Also, users can join hands-free on their Next Hub Max or use the background blur feature if they don't want others to see what's behind them. The most recent enhancement received by Meet is the option to accommodate 49 people in a single call at the same time.