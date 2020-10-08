Google Assistant now supports third-party apps shortcuts
To make things even more convenient, Google Assistant now lets users create custom shortcut phrases for their favorite apps. For example, you could create a shortcut to just say, “Hey Google, lace it,” instead of saying the longer version, “Hey Google, tighten my shoes with Nike Adapt.” To start making shortcuts simply say, “Hey Google, show my shortcuts,” and you'll be taken to the setting screen.
There are dozens of third-party apps that now support shortcuts, including Yahoo! Mail, Nike Adapt, Nike Run Club, Spotify, Best Buy, Instagram, Google Maps, YouTube, Instagram, Uber, PayPal, Discord, Walmart, Snapchat, and many more.