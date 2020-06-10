Amazon offers deep discounts on Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung Android Deals 5G

by Cosmin Vasile
Jun 10, 2020, 9:04 PM
Samsung Galaxy S20+ is one of the most expensive Android flagships available on the market, but if you want the 5G-enabled model, you'll have to pay a fortune. Luckily, Amazon is running a sale on the Galaxy S20+ 5G, but that doesn't mean that you'll be able to get it very cheap.

Typically selling for $1,200 outright, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is now $200 off on Amazon. We're talking about the 128GB model that comes in four different colors: Cosmic Black, Cosmic Gray, Cloud Blue, and Cloud Pink.

The phone comes unlocked with US warranty in tow. You'll be pleased to know that Amazon is selling the US version of the Galaxy S20+ 5G that comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor inside.

Don't worry if you can't afford Samsung's top-tier flagship, as Amazon is running another deal on the much cheaper Galaxy S10 Lite. This one usually sells for $650, but Amazon offers a $200 discount for a limited time.

Just like the Galaxy S20+ 5G, the Galaxy S10 Lite comes unlocked with US warranty in tow. The phone is compatible with all major US carriers, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

Galaxy S20+
Samsung Galaxy S20+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$845 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
$900 Samsung Galaxy S20+ on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Quad camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI
Galaxy S10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
$450 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on
$600 Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

