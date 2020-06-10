Amazon offers deep discounts on Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S10 Lite
The phone comes unlocked with US warranty in tow. You'll be pleased to know that Amazon is selling the US version of the Galaxy S20+ 5G that comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor inside.
Don't worry if you can't afford Samsung's top-tier flagship, as Amazon is running another deal on the much cheaper Galaxy S10 Lite. This one usually sells for $650, but Amazon offers a $200 discount for a limited time.
Just like the Galaxy S20+ 5G, the Galaxy S10 Lite comes unlocked with US warranty in tow. The phone is compatible with all major US carriers, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon.