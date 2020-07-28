Accessories Apple Picks Display

Best iPhone 11 screen protectors

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Jul 28, 2020, 5:46 AM
Best iPhone 11 screen protectors
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are arguably the most durable iPhones to date. Apple is known to have fronted Corning, a popular maker of strong glass for smartphones and tablets $200 million towards spearheading the research and development of the "toughest glass on a phone."

After the iPhone 11 was released, it was evident that it did feature Corning's toughest chemistry yet, and the phone has proven to be quite durable and scratch resistant, especially as compared to previous iPhones.

Nevertheless, glass is still prone to cracking and scratches from everyday usage. From being in a pocket with keys or coins, to suffering accidental drops, a phone is always one quick butterfingers moment away from losing its beautiful premium looks.

And while getting a case for your iPhone 11 is great for protecting its back and corners, the phone loses its slimness and build quality, because in most cases you'll end up holding thick plastic. Protecting the display, however, is rarely a noticeable sacrifice to the phone's general looks and feel. Thus, it's good to consider at the very least protecting your phone's screen by applying a good screen protector onto it.

Best iPhone 11 screen protectors, a summarized list:


Why do I need a screen protector?



iPhone 11 screen protectors serve a variety of functions, from simple scratch and crack protection for the phone's display, to reducing glare and fingerprints. But in general, their purpose is preventing visual damage to the most important part of your smartphone, the one that you're always pressing and swiping on – the screen.

Most screen protectors are slim enough that they won't affect your smartphone experience in any way, unlike a case, as previously mentioned. So getting a screen protector for your iPhone 11 is a great move towards keeping your expensive phone good as new, for as long as possible. But which screen protector is the right one, when they're all seemingly the same thing?

Let's take a look at the best screen protectors you can get for your iPhone 11, and figure out the perfect one for you.

Belkin InvisiGlass UltraCurve Screen Protection



Belkin is a trusted brand when it comes to high quality iPhone accessories, and its InvisiGlass UltraCurve screen protector is arguably the highest end one you can get for your iPhone 11. It features a higher molecular density than other types of glass, which is supposed to give it extra strength, while keeping it super slim – at a mere .29mm.

It has been tested to a maximum hardness of 9H (Moh scale of hardness), meaning it will effectively protect your iPhone 11's display from damage caused by keys, jewelry, coins, even gravel and sand. The InvisiGLass UltraCurve is also easy to apply thanks to the included Easy Align tray.

All of this attention to detail comes with a price, however, making the UltraCurve screen protector the most expensive one on this list, currently priced at $49.95. If you're after a more affordable solution – we have you covered with most of the next options.

Buy the Belkin InvisiGlass UltraCurve Screen Protection for iPhone 11 from Apple.com
Buy the Belkin InvisiGlass UltraCurve Screen Protection for iPhone 11 Pro Max from Apple.com

Tech21 Impact Shield with Anti-Glare



An Apple Store exclusive, Tech21's Impact Shield with Anti-Glare offers three layers of impact material for scratch resistance, along with anti-glare for ensuring your screen is well visible even in direct sunlight.

It comes in an ultra-slim form factor as to not disrupt your phone display's feel to the touch. It's also perfectly easy to align and apply, thanks to the included applicator.

Buy the Tech21 Impact Shield with Anti-Glare for iPhone 11 Pro / Pro Max from Apple.com

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector



Aside from being a top name in iPhone cases, Spigen also has its own tempered glass screen protector for the iPhone 11. Out the box you get two screen protectors with individual installation kits for effortless application, along with a dust removal sticker and wipes.

Much like the Belkin InvisiGlass, Spigen's option is rated at 9H (Moh scale of hardness), meaning solid protection against scratches from everyday usage. The protector also features an oleophobic coating, which helps reduce fingerprints significantly.

Buy the Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Screen Protector for iPhone 11 from Amazon.com
Buy the Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro Max from Amazon.com

Maxboost Tempered Glass Screen Protector



This 3 pack offer of arguably the thinnest tempered glass screen protector (.25mm) is probably the best bang for the buck. Maxboost's screen protector comes with an easy-to-install frame, so applying it is as hassle-free as can be.

The screen protector is covered in hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layers, meaning minimal fingerprints. In addition, like many others on the list, this screen protector is rated 9H, and prides in its extreme touch accuracy.

Buy the Maxboost Screen Protector for iPhone 11 from Amazon.com
Buy the Maxboost Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro from Amazon.com

Related phones

iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 11 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
iPhone 11 on
$699 Apple iPhone 11 on
  • Display 6.1 inches
    1792 x 828 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3110 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 11 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 4 Reviews
iPhone 11 Pro on
$800 Apple iPhone 11 Pro on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2436 x 1125 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3046 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.4
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 10 Reviews
iPhone 11 Pro Max on
$1100 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max on
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2688 x 1242 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic
    4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3969 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
Popular stories
Insane Motorola Razr (2020) 5G leak reveals design for the first time
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Behold the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G in Mystic Bronze and a full 360 tour
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless