Best iPhone 11 screen protectors
Nevertheless, glass is still prone to cracking and scratches from everyday usage. From being in a pocket with keys or coins, to suffering accidental drops, a phone is always one quick butterfingers moment away from losing its beautiful premium looks.
Best iPhone 11 screen protectors, a summarized list:
Why do I need a screen protector?
iPhone 11 screen protectors serve a variety of functions, from simple scratch and crack protection for the phone's display, to reducing glare and fingerprints. But in general, their purpose is preventing visual damage to the most important part of your smartphone, the one that you're always pressing and swiping on – the screen.
Most screen protectors are slim enough that they won't affect your smartphone experience in any way, unlike a case, as previously mentioned. So getting a screen protector for your iPhone 11 is a great move towards keeping your expensive phone good as new, for as long as possible. But which screen protector is the right one, when they're all seemingly the same thing?
Let's take a look at the best screen protectors you can get for your iPhone 11, and figure out the perfect one for you.
Belkin InvisiGlass UltraCurve Screen Protection
Belkin is a trusted brand when it comes to high quality iPhone accessories, and its InvisiGlass UltraCurve screen protector is arguably the highest end one you can get for your iPhone 11. It features a higher molecular density than other types of glass, which is supposed to give it extra strength, while keeping it super slim – at a mere .29mm.
It has been tested to a maximum hardness of 9H (Moh scale of hardness), meaning it will effectively protect your iPhone 11's display from damage caused by keys, jewelry, coins, even gravel and sand. The InvisiGLass UltraCurve is also easy to apply thanks to the included Easy Align tray.
All of this attention to detail comes with a price, however, making the UltraCurve screen protector the most expensive one on this list, currently priced at $49.95. If you're after a more affordable solution – we have you covered with most of the next options.
Buy the Belkin InvisiGlass UltraCurve Screen Protection for iPhone 11 from Apple.com
Buy the Belkin InvisiGlass UltraCurve Screen Protection for iPhone 11 Pro Max from Apple.com
An Apple Store exclusive, Tech21's Impact Shield with Anti-Glare offers three layers of impact material for scratch resistance, along with anti-glare for ensuring your screen is well visible even in direct sunlight.
It comes in an ultra-slim form factor as to not disrupt your phone display's feel to the touch. It's also perfectly easy to align and apply, thanks to the included applicator.
Buy the Tech21 Impact Shield with Anti-Glare for iPhone 11 Pro / Pro Max from Apple.com
Aside from being a top name in iPhone cases, Spigen also has its own tempered glass screen protector for the iPhone 11. Out the box you get two screen protectors with individual installation kits for effortless application, along with a dust removal sticker and wipes.
Much like the Belkin InvisiGlass, Spigen's option is rated at 9H (Moh scale of hardness), meaning solid protection against scratches from everyday usage. The protector also features an oleophobic coating, which helps reduce fingerprints significantly.
Buy the Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Screen Protector for iPhone 11 from Amazon.com
This 3 pack offer of arguably the thinnest tempered glass screen protector (.25mm) is probably the best bang for the buck. Maxboost's screen protector comes with an easy-to-install frame, so applying it is as hassle-free as can be.
The screen protector is covered in hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layers, meaning minimal fingerprints. In addition, like many others on the list, this screen protector is rated 9H, and prides in its extreme touch accuracy.
Buy the Maxboost Screen Protector for iPhone 11 from Amazon.com
Buy the Maxboost Screen Protector for iPhone 11 Pro from Amazon.com
