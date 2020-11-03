Apple MagSafe Duo Charger might be released soon; passes compliance certification
The MagSafe Charger is an interesting new wireless charger that uses the iPhone 12’s magnets to snap into place and charge the new iPhone 12 series. It’s now on sale; however, we don’t have any information about the MagSafe Duo Charger, and when it will go on sale.
Although this doesn’t mean the MagSafe Duo Charger is about to be released; passing compliance testing is a necessary step before the release of technology. However, usually, Apple products get compliance certification not long before their release date.
The MagSafe Duo Charger is a wireless charger with a fixed place for iPhone and an Apple Watch.
