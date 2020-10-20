Apple MagSafe wireless charger seems to be able to charge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Max Winebach has shared on Twitter that the MagSafe wireless charger works with Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Fold 2. In order for this accessory to work and charge the phone, it needs magnets and most smartphones do not have them. However, the Fold 2’s hinge mechanism uses magnets, and magnets can be found on the side of the phone as well, and therefore the phone can benefit from MagSafe charging.
It’s important to note that MagSafe wireless charger would not wirelessly fast charge the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at 15W, seemingly defaulting to just 5W or 7.5W.
MagSafe magnetically connects and charges the Fold2 lol pic.twitter.com/sQ0L9pk4kN— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) October 19, 2020