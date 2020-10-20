iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, $999 with MintMobile unlimited plan

Samsung Apple

Apple MagSafe wireless charger seems to be able to charge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 20, 2020, 2:38 AM
Apple MagSafe wireless charger seems to be able to charge Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
Alongside the new iPhone 12 series, Apple unveiled MagSafe for iPhones, a new line of accessories equipped with magnets, that would complement the new 5G iPhones. Now it seems that Apple’s MagSafe charger may work with other devices, especially the Z Fold 2, reports SamMobile.

Max Winebach has shared on Twitter that the MagSafe wireless charger works with Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Fold 2. In order for this accessory to work and charge the phone, it needs magnets and most smartphones do not have them. However, the Fold 2’s hinge mechanism uses magnets, and magnets can be found on the side of the phone as well, and therefore the phone can benefit from MagSafe charging.

It’s important to note that MagSafe wireless charger would not wirelessly fast charge the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at 15W, seemingly defaulting to just 5W or 7.5W.



