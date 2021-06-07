Apple Health data can be shared directly with your doctor and family in iOS 15









That's where all the Apple Watch sensor readings go, for instance, and Apple is now offering you the option to share your health data not only with your doctor, but with friends and family as well, so that users have "a trusted partner on their health journey."









New Apple Health app data features in iOS 15:





Walking Steadiness - new Mobility algorithms assess balance, stability, and coordination via the iPhone/Watch sensors.

Trends - long-term changes in various health and fitness metrics that the Apple Health app integrates.

Better Labs - bloodwork lab data tracking and analysis.



All of these new and old data points can now be securely shared with either your doctor, or your loved ones, so you can have both a specialist, and a person that is closer to you, be up to date with your health and fitness points at the same time, for an increased scope of coverage in case something unforeseen happens.





For now, the Apple Health app data can be shared with the following HMOs in the US, while Apple will work on expanding the list by the time iOS 15 and watchOS 8 hit your palm and your wrist, respectively.





