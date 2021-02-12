iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
iOS 15: More default apps customization
Word on the street is iOS 15 will open up the operating system to even more customization by allowing users to change even more of the default apps. iOS 14 kickstarted this trend by letting Safari and Mail be changed and an alternative be used instead. The latest iOS 14.5 beta is likely to let you change your default music platform of choice as well, substituting Apple Music for Spotify, for example. This opening of iOS will likely persist in iOS 15 as well.
Here's what iPhones will most likely get iOS 15:
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XR
- iPhone X
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone SE (2020)
- iPod touch (7th generation)
iOS 15: Supported devices
iOS updates tend to drop support for older iPhones. This wasn't the case with iOS 14, which was supported on the same devices on which iOS 13 was available, but this won't be reiterated by iOS 15. Support will be dropped for the last iPhones with a headphone jack, the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, as well as the original iPhone SE as only devices with an A10 or newer chipset will still remain supported.
iOS 15: Privacy
The latest iOS 14.5 beta pumped up the privacy of the iOS even further by automatically redirecting safe browsing data through Apple's own servers and acting as a VPN of sorts, protecting you from the prying eyes of the advertising monstrosities prying for your data. Supposedly, we can expect similar privacy features to be part of iOS 15 as well.
iOS 15: Release date
This year's WWDC developer summit will likely be an online-only event that will take place sometime in June, which seems to be Apple's favorite month for software announcements. Aside from releasing a beta, this early reveal of iOS also gives plenty of headroom to app developers to prepare their apps for the upcoming changes and get up to speed on all the new features.
As far as the release of the official version of iOS 15, it will undoubtedly take place alongside the release of the iPhone 13 (iPhone 12S) series. Traditionally, iPhones are released in late September/early October, so expect the next version of iOS along those lines.