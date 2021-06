Is Apple teasing a 120Hz iPhone 13 with its WWDC 2021 schedule?

Apple is showing developers how to 'optimize for variable refresh rate displays'





After all, iOS apps will need to be updated with support for the next-gen iPhone displays. And if small developers aren’t familiar with the tech in time for the launch, that could lead to a significant delay.

What else is expected from the iPhone 13?

In addition to the 120Hz ProMotion panels, Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro series should feature a smaller notch and upgraded triple-camera systems. Significantly



Apple made no hardware announcements at WWDC 2021 on Monday and instead focused on its latest software updates. But an upcoming WWDC session might be a hint at what’s to come from Apple’s iPhone 13.Developer Ryan Jones pointed out that Apple has scheduled a WWDC 2021 session on June 11 that focuses entirely on how to optimize apps for platforms that support variable refresh rate displays.The timing is particularly interesting because the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to introduce support for Apple’s 120Hz ProMotion tech this coming September.Of course, it could all be purely coincidental, but it’s worth noting that the last four generations of iPad Pro have featured 120Hz ProMotion displays and only now is Apple creating a session that focuses on the tech.