Is Apple teasing a 120Hz iPhone 13 with its WWDC 2021 schedule?
Apple is showing developers how to 'optimize for variable refresh rate displays'
Developer Ryan Jones pointed out that Apple has scheduled a WWDC 2021 session on June 11 that focuses entirely on how to optimize apps for platforms that support variable refresh rate displays.
Of course, it could all be purely coincidental, but it’s worth noting that the last four generations of iPad Pro have featured 120Hz ProMotion displays and only now is Apple creating a session that focuses on the tech.
Perhaps the company is pushing developers to familiarize themselves over the summer with variable refresh rate displays on Apple platforms before the launch of the iPhone 13 Pro models in June.
After all, iOS apps will need to be updated with support for the next-gen iPhone displays. And if small developers aren’t familiar with the tech in time for the launch, that could lead to a significant delay.
In addition to the 120Hz ProMotion panels, Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro series should feature a smaller notch and upgraded triple-camera systems. Significantly larger batteries are rumored as well.
The vanilla iPhone 13 models won’t support 120Hz but are expected to receive the updated notch design. These phones should also gain bigger batteries and an upgraded dual-camera setup.
What else is expected from the iPhone 13?
