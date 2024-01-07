Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are briefly available for unignorable prices

It's not every year that we see phones that spur other companies into action but Google managed to do just that with the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro . Google's latest flagships continue leading the pack when it comes to clicking stunning photos, understanding what you say (who knew this was possible?), and leveraging AI to transform the user experience. And they do that while undercutting the competition in price - talk about being an overachiever!





Amazon is selling the Pixel 8 and Pro for lower prices than usual, so if your phone is begging to be replaced, this is the perfect opportunity to get one of the best phones available on the market today without making your bank account cry.





Pixel 8 128GB 6.2 inches 120Hz 2000 nits OLED display | Google Tensor G3 chip | 50MP+12MP cameras | 4,575mAh battery | 7 years of software support $154 off (22%) Buy at Amazon Pixel 8 Pro 128GB 6.7 inches 120Hz 2400 nits OLED screen | Tensor G3 | 50MP + 48MP + 48MP 5x cameras | 5,050mAh battery | 7 years of Android support $200 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





Instead of positioning the camera array on the top left-hand side of the back of the phones and calling it a day, Google breathed personality into its new phones by adorning them with a horizontal camera bar.





The Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch screen while the 8 Pro has a bigger 6.7-inch display. They both have some of the brightest screens around, so you won't have to cup them with your hands when the sun is shining bright to make sense of what's on the screen.









It has enough oomph to keep up with your daily itinerary of apps and websites (Instagram --> Twitter X --> Facebook --> Snapchat --> LinkedIn --> Instagram) and demanding games.





The Pixel 8 has a dual camera system, while the Pro also has a telephoto camera in addition to a main and ultrawide sensor. If you like to keep photos hostage, don't take images with these phones during a group outing as no one will rest easy until you send the photos to them because they are that good .





Add to that AI-driven features like Magic Editor and Video Boost (exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro ), and it's really hard to recommend another phone in the same (and even higher) price range if a good camera is one of your main priorities.





The 128GB Pixel 8 costs $699 but Amazon has marked it down by $155 - the biggest discount it has ever offered. The base Pixel 8 Pro retails for $999 but you can save $200 on it. The 128GBcosts $699 but Amazon has marked it down by $155 - the biggest discount it has ever offered. The baseretails for $999 but you can save $200 on it.



