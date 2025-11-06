Apple’s $200 storage upgrade is the biggest rip-off in tech

iPhone 17

The iCloud Double Whammy

The worst part of the subscription model for both companies is that it's very hard to leave it once you are in. Few people would be willing to download all their photos and back them up to a physical drive, plus it's a bit of a challenge to do it for those who are not technically inclined. Apple doesn’t just sell you storage, it sells you dependence.









Loyalty and the meaning of Pro

Apple’s pricing model survives because of loyalty. Once you are deep into iMessage, AirDrop, and the Apple Watch, switching ecosystems feels like leaving behind a part of your digital life.



Apple knows this. And it uses that comfort to justify pricing that few competitors could ever get away with. When a storage upgrade costs as much as an entire midrange



If "Pro" really stands for professional, then a $1,200 smartphone should not make you worry about running out of space. True professionals like filmmakers, photographers and journalists need consistent storage access without worrying about space.



I don't think that Apple should just be giving away storage upgrade, nor do I think that it should make the 512GB the new default. However, lowering the price of those storage upgrades would make the company seem just a bit less greedy and evil.



Bottom Line

At the end of the day, it's clear that Apple still makes some of the best smartphones in the world. The iPhone 17 is powerful, refined, and now starts with more storage than ever. But its upgrade pricing remains one of the most blatant profit strategies in consumer tech.



There are only a few cloud storage solutions that offer lifetime cloud storage. I recommend checking out pCloud and this is not a sponsored message. I just like the service and the pricing — $200 for a 500GB lifetime cloud storage, or $400 for the 2TB option.

This is Apple at its finest and most frustrating: brilliant engineering paired with a business model that knows exactly how far its fans are willing to go.





This way, by discouraging users from buying higher storage models (due to the inflated price), Apple indirectly pushes people to upgrade sooner when they run out of space. That also contradicts Apple's sustainability narrative of "the greenest iPhone being the one you already own." More affordable storage tiers could drastically extend the lifespan of phones, reducing e-waste.The double whammy and arguably the even bigger money drain happens if you subscribe to iCloud+. It's downright criminal that the free storage allotment in iCloud remains just 5GB. Yes, let me spell that – five gigabytes. Apple obviously deliberately keeps iCloud’s free tier that low to force a decision: either pay for more local storage upfront, or get hooked on a monthly iCloud plan.Google is not much better, but at least it offers a 15GB free tier for its cloud offering.