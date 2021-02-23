AT&T TV adds unlimited DVR and in-home streaming, legacy plans get a price hike

AT&T is in the middle of a transaction
that involves its satellite TV arm, but that doesn't prevent the carrier from making changes to some of the services that form its TV business. AT&T confirmed earlier today that it will add an unlimited DVR option and in-home streaming to its AT&T TV service, CNET
reports.
Once the changes go live on February 25, AT&T TV customers will be able to watch up to 20 simultaneous streams in their home (devices must be on the same Wi-Fi network). As far as the unlimited DVR option goes, that will cost an extra $10 a month. All recordings will be kept on your device for up to 90 days.
As some of you might already know, the carrier no longer accepts AT&T TV NOW new customers
, but it did add a contract-free option to the service. Apart from price, the main difference between contact plans and no-contract is the Cloud DVR option.
It's unclear yet whether the new unlimited DVR option will be available for free to customers on their contract plan, but we know for sure that no-contract plans will have to upgrade from the 20 Hour DVR to unlimited DVR for $10 a month.
Besides the changes announced this week, AT&T
confirmed plans to raise prices for its legacy plans by $10. The price changes are supposed to go into effect on March 23 for existing customers. It's also important to add that Legacy DirecTV NOW plans won't benefit from the new features, only those on AT&T TV NOW PLUS and MAX, Entertainment, Choice, Xtra, Ultimate, and Optimo Mas will get the unlimited DVR option.
