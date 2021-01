AT&T discontinues TV Now service, but current subscribers can still use it

more value and simplicity

Introduced back in 2018, AT&T's TV Now service is now being phased out by the US carrier. The service that costs as low as $55/month can still be accessed by current subscribers, but new sign ups are no longer accepted by AT&T.Instead, new customers who want to acquire a similar service must now pay for AT&T TV, a more expensive service that starts at $70 and offer access to more than 65 channels. The highest AT&T TV tier costs $95 and includes 130+ channels. AT&T ’s senior VP of marketing Vince Torres told Variety that his company wishes to bring “” by combining the two streaming services “.” The carrier removed the annual contract requirement for AT&T TV and allows subscribers to use third-party devices such as Apple TV and Roku.The good news is current AT&T TV Now customers won't be forced to pay more for the service “,” Torres confirmed.