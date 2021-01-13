Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get a gift!

 View
AT&T Wireless service

AT&T discontinues TV Now service, but current subscribers can still use it

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 13, 2021, 9:31 AM
AT&amp;T discontinues TV Now service, but current subscribers can still use it
Introduced back in 2018, AT&T's TV Now service is now being phased out by the US carrier. The service that costs as low as $55/month can still be accessed by current subscribers, but new sign ups are no longer accepted by AT&T.

Instead, new customers who want to acquire a similar service must now pay for AT&T TV, a more expensive service that starts at $70 and offer access to more than 65 channels. The highest AT&T TV tier costs $95 and includes 130+ channels.

AT&T’s senior VP of marketing Vince Torres told Variety that his company wishes to bring “more value and simplicity” by combining the two streaming services “into a single AT&T TV experience.” The carrier removed the annual contract requirement for AT&T TV and allows subscribers to use third-party devices such as Apple TV and Roku.

The good news is current AT&T TV Now customers won't be forced to pay more for the service “and will not experience any disruptions as part of this change,” Torres confirmed.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung's 'next flagship product' is confirmed to use first-of-its-kind AMD GPU
Popular stories
Exynos 2100 is official: Samsung's Arm-based chip means business
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
Video posted by Samsung allegedly gives an early look at the all-screen Galaxy Note 21 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Leaked Galaxy S21 5G marketing images confirm no charger or microSD card slot
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro price, features, and images are prematurely listed by Staples
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless