AT&T discontinues TV Now service, but current subscribers can still use it
AT&T’s senior VP of marketing Vince Torres told Variety that his company wishes to bring “more value and simplicity” by combining the two streaming services “into a single AT&T TV experience.” The carrier removed the annual contract requirement for AT&T TV and allows subscribers to use third-party devices such as Apple TV and Roku.
The good news is current AT&T TV Now customers won't be forced to pay more for the service “and will not experience any disruptions as part of this change,” Torres confirmed.