50+ Black Friday phone deals you can’t miss: Samsung, Motorola and more
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As the official start of Black Friday 2023 draws near, shoppers are in for a treat with superb discounts on the hottest smartphones out there. Like we’ve done many times before, we’ve been preparing for the event, giving you a one-stop shop for the most amazing markdowns to pick from right now.
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are in the spotlight right now, with savings reaching an unprecedented $1,450 (81% off) through the Samsung Store App with trade-ins.
In the realm of OnePlus, the OnePlus 11 and 10T are available at $170 (21% off) and $200 off their price tags, presenting an unbeatable opportunity for fans. Motorola isn’t left behind, with the Razr+ and Edge+ (2023) models seeing huge markdowns of up to $300 (29% off).
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are in the spotlight right now, with savings reaching an unprecedented $1,450 (81% off) through the Samsung Store App with trade-ins.
Hot offers aren’t confined to the foldables segment, though. For those loyal to Google’s ecosystem, the Pixel 6 Pro and the latest Pixel 8 Pro are seeing significant price cuts, up to $394 off (44%) and 20% off respectively.
In the realm of OnePlus, the OnePlus 11 and 10T are available at $170 (21% off) and $200 off their price tags, presenting an unbeatable opportunity for fans. Motorola isn’t left behind, with the Razr+ and Edge+ (2023) models seeing huge markdowns of up to $300 (29% off).
These Black Friday deals aren’t just about discounts; they’re about making high-end technology accessible. Whether you’re a tech aficionado or just looking for a great deal on your next phone, these Black Friday offers provide an unmatched chance to upgrade your device without overspending.
Jump to:
Black Friday Galaxy phone deals
Make Thanksgiving day a fun for everyone with a brand-new handset by South Korean tech giant Samsung. There's plenty of options to choose from this Black Friday, too. If you're after a foldable, you can get the latest and greatest Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 and save between $200 and $500. Are you after the flagship performance? In that case, you might want the Galaxy S23 Ultra, now available at $300 off!
Black Friday Pixel phone deals
There's no shortage of incredible discounts across the most popular Google Pixel phones, either. From the latest Pixel 8, which you can now get for $150 off, or the Pro model, currently a healthy $200 cheaper, all the way back to the Pixel 6a (now just $49 with carrier subscription), shoppers are experiencing the very definition of being 'spoilt for choice.' Check out the hottest Pixel phone offers this Black Friday.
Black Friday OnePlus phone deals
Black Friday 2023 also gives OnePlus fans the chance to upgrade for cheap. If you want to treat yourself to a new OnePlus handset on a bargain for Thanksgiving day, now's the perfect time to do it. For instance, prices for the OnePlus 11 have taken a deep dive, and the phone now sells at $170 off! Models from the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord series are also discounted, available at 23-33% off.
Black Friday Motorola phone deals
All the hottest Motorola phones are, of course, not left behind this Black Friday! Right now, you can save as much as $340 on the Motorola ThinkPhoneRazr (2023) or claim a $200 discount on the Razr (2023). At $200 off, by the way, this phone is now the most affordable entryway into the clamshell foldables universe. Plenty of budget-friendly options from the Moto G Series are up for grabs, too. For instance, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is now 38% off.
Black Friday deals on Nothing, TCL, and more
As always, it's not just the most popular ones that benefit from huge markdowns on events like Black Friday. This year, Amazon and other retailers are also treating us to fiery offers on TCL phones, Nothing, and Nokia. Right now, the TCL 40X retails at 30% off, and so is the TCL 30 SE. The Nothing Phone (2) is also quite affordable right now, as Amazon lets you save 20% on it.
For mobile gamers, the Asus ROG Phone 6 may be the better alternative. This one, too, is available at a lower price right now. As for Nokia, we found an exciting clearance deal at Best Buy that lets you snag the Nokia G100 and save $100 in the process.
For mobile gamers, the Asus ROG Phone 6 may be the better alternative. This one, too, is available at a lower price right now. As for Nokia, we found an exciting clearance deal at Best Buy that lets you snag the Nokia G100 and save $100 in the process.
Things that are NOT allowed: