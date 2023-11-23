50+ Black Friday phone deals you can’t miss: Samsung, Motorola and more

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
As the official start of Black Friday 2023 draws near, shoppers are in for a treat with superb discounts on the hottest smartphones out there. Like we’ve done many times before, we’ve been preparing for the event, giving you a one-stop shop for the most amazing markdowns to pick from right now.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 are in the spotlight right now, with savings reaching an unprecedented $1,450 (81% off) through the Samsung Store App with trade-ins.

Hot offers aren’t confined to the foldables segment, though. For those loyal to Google’s ecosystem, the Pixel 6 Pro and the latest Pixel 8 Pro are seeing significant price cuts, up to $394 off (44%) and 20% off respectively.

In the realm of OnePlus, the OnePlus 11 and 10T are available at $170 (21% off) and $200 off their price tags, presenting an unbeatable opportunity for fans. Motorola isn’t left behind, with the Razr+ and Edge+ (2023) models seeing huge markdowns of up to $300 (29% off).

These Black Friday deals aren’t just about discounts; they’re about making high-end technology accessible. Whether you’re a tech aficionado or just looking for a great deal on your next phone, these Black Friday offers provide an unmatched chance to upgrade your device without overspending.

 Black Friday Galaxy phone deals


Make Thanksgiving day a fun for everyone with a brand-new handset by South Korean tech giant Samsung. There's plenty of options to choose from this Black Friday, too. If you're after a foldable, you can get the latest and greatest Z Fold 5 or Z Flip 5 and save between $200 and $500. Are you after the flagship performance? In that case, you might want the Galaxy S23 Ultra, now available at $300 off! 

Galaxy Z Fold 5: Save $1,450 via the Samsung Store App

If you download the Samsung Store App, you can save up to $1450 on the 512GB Galaxy Z Fold 5. Via the app, the smartphone is available at 25% off its price tag with a free storage upgrade, and you can get an extra $1,000 off as a trade-in credit.
$1450 off (81%) Trade-in
$350 24
$1799 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB): $500 cheaper on Amazon this Black Friday

Those who are interested in foldable smartphones should not pass up this fantastic Black Friday offer. On Amazon, the amazing Galaxy Z Fold 5 is currently $500 less expensive than usual. Purchase it now to save a lot of money. The device has a super-cool 7.6-inch expansive screen and supports Dual-App viewing.
$500 off (28%)
$1299 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

Save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 through the Samsung Store App

Download the Samsung Store App if you want to save up to $850 on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. This incredible smartphone is 25% off via the app, but if you trade in your old phone, you can get an extra $600 trade-in credit. This is an exclusive Samsung Store App offer that you won't find anywhere else, so don't miss out.
$850 off (85%) Trade-in
$149 99
$999 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip 5, 512GB: now $220 off at Amazon for Black Friday

If you're into clamshell foldable phones, Amazon lets you snag the beautiful Galaxy Z Flip 5 at an epic $220 off its price tag. The smartphone with 512GB of storage is designed to catch the eye with its modern design. Take advantage of this incredible Black Friday deal while you can, as the available units might just poof out right under your nose.
$221 off (20%)
$899 45
$1119 99
Buy at Amazon

Save $300 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra at Amazon

If you're looking to get one of the best Android camera phones, head to Amazon right away and treat yourself to the mighty Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's now a hefty $300 off its price tag, just in time for Black Friday. The Galaxy S23 Ultra also has a super-vivid and immersive display with dynamic refresh rate, and other cool features that make it one of the best smartphones on the market.
$300 off (25%)
$899 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for just $99 via the Samsung Store App!

Install the Samsung Store App to get $300 off the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Plus, trading in old devices helps you get an extra up to $800 off, meaning your total savings for this smartphone can amount to $1100 with a suitable trade-in. Impressive! Download the app right now and save big on one of the best Android phones of 2023!
$1100 off (92%) Trade-in
$99 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23+: save $200 this Black Friday

Save $200 on the Galaxy S23+ middle child which is an awesome alternative to the more upscale Galaxy S23 Ultra. While it lacks a periscope camera, it's still one of the best yet underrated phones available right now on the Android market. Truly a hidden gem that can be yours for just $800. What are you waiting for?
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: now $200 cheaper on Amazon!

Another smashing Black Friday deal on Amazon lets you save an amazing $200 on the Galaxy S23 FE. This smartphone has a 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, 8GB RAM, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, making it an incredible choice at $150 off its price tag. Don't miss out this awesome deal on one of the more intriguing Samsung devices out there!
$200 off (33%)
$399 99
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S23: now $100 off on Amazon this Black Friday

Black Friday's deal on the Galaxy S23 allows you to snag the Galaxy S23 and save $100 in the process. The vanilla model from the S23 Family may not have super buffed-up specs like the S23 Ultra, but it's still an incredible choice for Android fans. The S23 offers you a lot of horsepower with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S23 (256GB) and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: save $230 on Amazon

Do you want a complete Galaxy ecosystem on the cheap? Don't miss out on the chance to snatch this cool Galaxy S23 + Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Bundle at Amazon. It now sells for $230 less than usual, giving you a lot of bang for your buck. The Galaxy S23 comes with 256GB of internal storage.
$230 off (21%)
$859 98
$1089 98
Buy at Amazon

Save an EPIC $700 on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (Verizon) at Best Buy

Best Buy just took things to the next level by allowing you to save $700 over 36 months on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The device comes with a plan by Verizon and sells for just $8.33/mo. What's more, you can trade-in an older phone to get an even better price for your new foldable.
$19 off (70%)
$8 33 /mo
$27 77
Buy at BestBuy

(Verizon) Galaxy S22 Ultra, 128GB: Save 58% on Best Buy

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently available at Best Buy for a substantial 58% less than its retail price when you sign up with Verizon, provided you don't mind buying a new smartphone with a carrier plan. Over a 36-month period, the phone only costs $13.88/month, saving you a grand total of $700, which is nothing to scoff at in the grand scheme of things! Don't miss out!
$19 off (58%)
$13 88 /mo
$33 33
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy S22+: Save $300 off on Best Buy right now!

Best Buy doesn't fall behind, and it has another epic deal on the Galaxy S22 series to offer. So, if you don't want to get the S22 Ultra with a carrier plan, we suggest you grab the fully unlocked S22+. It's now $300 off, making it an incredible bargain on one of last year's more intriguing middle-sized phones out there. Be sure to check that deal out.
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy S22: now $211 off on Amazon this Black Friday

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is another great choice for bargain hunters. Just in time for Black Friday 2023, Amazon slashed a whopping $211 off the 256GB model's price tag, making it a much more affordable option. Get it now.
$211 off (25%)
$638 99
$849 99
Buy at Amazon

Get the Galaxy A54 5G and save $125 this Black Friday

Amazon has a fantastic offer available for the Galaxy A54. The largest online retailer is currently offering a massive $125 off this mid-range phone with a gorgeous 6.4-inch AMOLED display and some 128GB of storage on deck. Take advantage of this Black Friday deal as soon as possible!
$125 off (28%)
$324 99
$449 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy A54 5G: up to $350 off on Samsung.com with a trade-in

Samsung.com jumps in the fun with a pretty cool deal on the Galaxy A54 5G. Right now, this impressive mid-ranger can be yours at up to $350 off when you trade in your old phone. This is the fully unlocked model. Don't miss out on the chance to save on this smartphone.
$350 off (78%) Trade-in
$99 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Get the Galaxy A23 5G: now $35 off on Best Buy

The Galaxy A23 5G is now available for less on Best Buy. This Black Friday, the merchant is letting you save $35 on the fully unlocked model. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save even more. The Galaxy A23 runs on Android 12 out of the box and features a 6.6-inch display.
$35 off (12%)
$264 99
$299 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy A04s: now just $117.70 at Walmart

The entry-level Galaxy A04s is now available at Walmart for less than $120. That's a decidedly good deal given the fact that this smartphone comes with a fast car charger and features a 50MP triple camera. This is a fully unlocked smartphone.
$31 off (21%)
$117 70
$149
Buy at Walmart

Black Friday Pixel phone deals


There's no shortage of incredible discounts across the most popular Google Pixel phones, either. From the latest Pixel 8, which you can now get for $150 off, or the Pro model, currently a healthy $200 cheaper, all the way back to the Pixel 6a (now just $49 with carrier subscription), shoppers are experiencing the very definition of being 'spoilt for choice.' Check out the hottest Pixel phone offers this Black Friday.
 

Google Pixel 6 Pro: $394 off on Amazon this Black Friday

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is an incredible choice for bargain hunters. Despite its age, the device still boasts a pretty decent camera setup, powerful processor, and vivid display, as well as the latest flavor of Android on board. Get it and save 44% now!
$394 off (44%)
$505 07
$899
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 Pro: 20% off this Black Friday

Google's latest non-foldable phone, the Google Pixel 8 Pro, can be yours at 20% off its price tag this Black Friday. The smartphone has incredible AI capabilities, boasts a stunning camera, and a powerful processor. Plus, it showcases a 6.7-inch super Actua display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
$200 off (20%)
$799
$999
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 8 (2023): Save 21% off this Black Friday on Amazon!

The regular Google Pixel 8 is also heavily discounted on Amazon this Black Friday, which makes for a perfect deal. So, if you don't intend to splurge on the Google Pixel 8 Pro, know that the Pixel 8 is a suitable alternative. The device has Google's Tensor G3 SoC. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save an extra up to $401 with an Amazon Gift Card.
$150 off (21%)
$549
$699
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7a: Now 25% off on Amazon

If you're on a tighter budget, then the Pixel 7a could very well be the best phone you might buy this Amazon Black Friday. This affordable phone is highly capable, boasts a pretty impressive camera for its price range, and more. You can't wrong go with the Pixel 7a.
$125 off (25%)
$374
$499
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7 Pro: save $250 on Amazon now

If you don't care much for Google's latest AI smartphone innovations, the Google Pixel 7 Pro may be a suitable alternative. Right now, you can get the 128GB model with G2 SoC and a 6.7-inch display at an incredible $250 off its price tag.
$250 off (28%)
$649
$899
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 7, 256GB: save 21% on Amazon this Black Friday

The Google Pixel 7 may not be released in 2023, but it packs a punch to this day. It has a 6.3-inch Pixel 7 display that's super sharp. To top it off, the device has wide and ultrawide lenses with up to 8x Super Res Zoom for stunning photos. Get it now and save.
$150 off (21%)
$549
$699
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel Fold: Save $400 off on Amazon

The Google Pixel Fold is currently available on Amazon at $400 off its regular price tag, which is an awesome deal. This is the lowest price for Google's first foldable smartphone, and it's surely an exceptional one. The foldable monster has Google's Tensor G2 chip as well as a stunning display. Take advantage of this Black Friday deal now!
$400 off (22%)
$1399
$1799
Buy at Amazon

Just $49 for the Pixel 6a?!?! Get now on Best Buy with a plan by Verizon

The Pixel 6a may be a bit outdated, but it's still an incredible choice for people on a budget. And, oh, what a cool deal we found! This Black Friday, Best Buy is selling this incredible phone with a plan by Verizon for just $1.36'/mo over 36 months, landing its total price at just $49! Don't miss out!
$350 off (88%)
$49
$399
Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 7a + Pixel Buds A-Series: save $165

This affordable phone is highly capable, boasts a pretty impressive camera for its price range, and more. You can't wrong go with the Pixel 7a. And if you want to get it with a pair of super cool Pixel earbuds, safely pick this offer at Amazon. Here, the merchant lets you save $165 on the Pixel 7a + Pixel Buds A-Series!
$165 off (28%)
$433
$598
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday OnePlus phone deals


Black Friday 2023 also gives OnePlus fans the chance to upgrade for cheap. If you want to treat yourself to a new OnePlus handset on a bargain for Thanksgiving day, now's the perfect time to do it. For instance, prices for the OnePlus 11 have taken a deep dive, and the phone now sells at $170 off! Models from the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord series are also discounted, available at 23-33% off.

OnePlus Open: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Oneplus.com

The deal on the OnePlus Open just got better. You now get an instant credit of $200, which can go up to $1,000 depending on the type of device you're trading in. That's more than a generous proposal, so if you're looking for a foldable experience by OnePlus, definitely go for this deal. This deal is definitely worth it, especially if you want to get rid of an older device for good.
$1000 off (59%) Trade-in
$699 99
$1699 99
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 11: save $170 at Amazon this Black Friday

Get the epic OnePlus 11 and save $170 in the process through this early Black Friday deal on Amazon. The smartphone packs a punch with its 6.7-inch 120Hz fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and blazing-fast charging speeds. Get it now and save.
$170 off (21%)
$629 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 11, 128GB: save $150 this Black Friday on Best Buy

Don't need the extra RAM and storage space? No problem! This Black Friday, the OnePlus 11 with 128GB of storage and 8GB RAM also arrives at deeply discounted prices. Right now, Best Buy is letting you save $150 on this decidedly impressive smartphone. If you're looking for flagship performance by OnePlus, you simply can't make the wrong choice by picking this phone.
$150 off (21%)
$549 99
$699 99
Buy at BestBuy

OnePlus 10T 128GB: Save $200 ahead of Black Friday

Right now, Amazon is offering $200 off the top-tier OnePlus 10T. Purchase one with this wonderful early Black Friday offer. With 8GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, the phone runs demanding games like Genshin Impact, Minecraft, and other large apps with ease. Its performance is outstanding even by 2023's standards. Additionally, its 48 MP main camera produces high-quality images.
$200 off (33%)
$399 99
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 10 Pro: save 20% on Amazon this Black Friday

The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available at 20% off on Amazon, making it an incredible choice for bargain hunters. This smartphone is ideal for mobile gaming, as it has a powerful processor under the hood. Plus, it boasts a 120Hz display. Get it and enjoy your savings!
$110 off (20%)
$439 72
$549 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: save $70 ahead of Black Friday

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a decidedly good choice for OnePlus fans on a budget. This smartphone has a 6.7-inch LCD screen and a big 5000mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging. Get it now and save.
$70 off (23%)
$229 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N20 5G: now $100 off for Black Friday

With its 6.4-inch display and a Snapdragon 695 SoC on deck, the OnePlus Nord N20 is a decidedly good smartphone for its price range. It also has fast charging speeds and comes with 128GB of internal storage. Get it and save $100 through this super generous Black Friday deal on Amazon.
$100 off (33%)
$199 72
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

 Black Friday Motorola phone deals


All the hottest Motorola phones are, of course, not left behind this Black Friday! Right now, you can save as much as $340 on the Motorola ThinkPhoneRazr (2023) or claim a $200 discount on the Razr (2023). At $200 off, by the way, this phone is now the most affordable entryway into the clamshell foldables universe. Plenty of budget-friendly options from the Moto G Series are up for grabs, too. For instance, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is now 38% off.

Motorola Razr+ going at $300 off this Black Friday

There is currently a whopping $300 off the original price of the Motorola Razr+ (2023). This stylish and elegant smartphone is a flip device that evokes memories of the original Moto Razr from decades ago. In addition to a great camera setup, it boasts a 6.9-inch pOLEd screen and a Snapdragon 8+ chipset, which is good enough. Save $300 by purchasing the Moto Razr+ now!
$300 off (30%)
$699 99
$999 99
Buy at Amazon

Get the Motorola Razr (2023) and save $200 this Black Friday

The Motorola Razr (2023) is sporting a pretty appealing price tag this Black Friday on Amazon. You can have it for just $500, a significant markdown over the regular $700 price tag. The device offers an affordable entryway into the world of clamshell foldable phones, which is getting more and more populous by the minute. Get it now and save big!
$200 off (29%)
$499 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge+ (2023): save $200 this Black Friday

The smartphone boasts a stunning quad-curved endless edge design, and it's equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. Plus, it offers massive 512GB storage space. The smartphone also boasts a super-cool curved endless-edge design. Don't miss out on the chance to save $200.
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge+ (2023): $260 off on Motorola.com for Black Friday

The smartphone boasts a stunning quad-curved endless edge design. The device is decidedly capable of handling pretty much anything you throw at it, as it's equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. Plus, it offers massive 512GB storage space. Get it and save $260 now.
$260 off (33%)
$539 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge (2023): save $250 on Amazon now

If you're looking for the non-plus Edge model, know that Amazon is selling the 2023-released Motorola Edge at a sweet $250 off its price tag. The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset and Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers, to mention a few.
$250 off (42%)
$349 99
$599 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola ThinkPhone: save $340 this Black Friday at Motorola.com

Oh, so do you Think you can miss this deal? The Motorola ThinkPhone is an amazing device that can now be yours at a greatly reduced price, similar to that of a mid-ranger. The device boasts a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and 256GB of internal storage. Get it now and save $340 at the official retailer through this Black Friday deal! Don't miss out!
$340 off (49%)
$359 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge (2022): Now 51% off on Amazon!

The Motorola Edge (2022) is an incredible choice for bargain hunters right now. This Android smartphone is now on sale on Amazon at 51% off its price tag, which is as good of a deal as they come. The phone has an ultra-smooth 144Hz 6.6-inch OLED display. Charges fast as well.
$251 off (51%)
$239 99
$491 26
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): save 38% this Black Friday

Looking for an affordable smartphone with a stylus? Grab the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) on Amazon! This smartphone has a 6.6-inch 120Hz display and Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers. What's more, it features a large battery and comes with 256GB of storage. Plus, it can now be yours at 38% off, which is a steal!
$150 off (38%)
$249 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Get Moto G Power 5G (2023) for a 33% cheaper price on Amazon

Another decidedly suitable option for bargain hunters is the Moto G Power 5G (2023). This smartphone packs good battery life and decent performance. Plus, it comes with 256GB of storage space, too. Some of its specs include a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC and a 6.5-inch FHD+ 120Hz display.
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G 5G (2023): save 28% on Amazon for Black Friday

The Moto G 5G (2023) is now available at 28% off on Amazon. This is decidedly a good deal, given that the device comes with Android 13 out of the box, 5G connectivity, and a Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor. The Moto G 5G also has a decent 6.5-inch 120Hz display and a large 5,000mAh battery. What more could you want from a phone that now sells for under $180?
$70 off (28%)
$179 99
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023): save 35% at Motorola.com

The official retailer has an even better deal in store for the Moto G 5G of 2023. Right now, Motorola.com is letting you save an amazing 35% on this affordable device, landing it a tad over the $160 mark. That's definitely affordable for a phone with a 120Hz display, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 480+ SoC.
$88 off (35%)
$161 99
$249 99
Buy at Motorola

Moto G Stylus (2023): now $50 off on Amazon

Don't care much for 5G on your phone? Want a stylus? No problem! Kill two birds with one stone by pulling the trigger on this awesome Black Friday deal at Amazon. It lets you save 25% on the Moto G Stylus (2023). The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Stylus (2023): 33% off on Motorola.com this Black Friday

If you want a stylus with your phone but don't care much for 5G, Motorola.com's got you covered. The official retailer has an exclusive deal on its Moto G Stylus (2023). It now sells the smartphone for just $134.99, a markdown of 33%. Plus, you can get extra savings by trading in an older eligible device.
$65 off (33%)
$134 99
$199 99
Buy at Motorola

Moto G Stylus (2022): save 44% on Amazon

The Moto G Stylus (2022) is another decidedly good option for bargain hunters who don't mind getting a 2022-released phone. This is the 4G version of the phone. It has a stylus, 128GB of storage on deck, and a 50MP camera. Get it now for under $180.
$131 off (44%)
$169
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Moto G Play (2023): save 41% at Amazon this Black Friday

The Moto G Play (2023) is now available at Amazon at an incredible price. Right now, the smartphone sells at just under $100, meaning you can save 41% on it. It has a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a large 5,000mAh battery.
$70 off (41%)
$99 99
$169 99
Buy at Amazon

Black Friday deals on Nothing, TCL, and more


As always, it's not just the most popular ones that benefit from huge markdowns on events like Black Friday. This year, Amazon and other retailers are also treating us to fiery offers on TCL phones, Nothing, and Nokia. Right now, the TCL 40X retails at 30% off, and so is the TCL 30 SE. The Nothing Phone (2) is also quite affordable right now, as Amazon lets you save 20% on it.

For mobile gamers, the Asus ROG Phone 6 may be the better alternative. This one, too, is available at a lower price right now. As for Nokia, we found an exciting clearance deal at Best Buy that lets you snag the Nokia G100 and save $100 in the process.

Asus ROG Phone 6, 512GB: save 14% this Black Friday

The Asus ROG Phone 6 is now available at 14% off in time for Black Friday. This smartphone offers a lot of value for money with its 6,000mAh battery, a 6.8-inch FHD+ display, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and more. Save $100 this Black Friday on Amazon.
$100 off (14%)
$599 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Nothing Phone (2): save 20% this Black Friday

The Nothing Phone (2) is another device that sees its price tag reduced by some 20% over at Amazon. The smartphone packs a punch with its original features like Glyph Composer and a 6.7-inch OLED display. Get it and save 20% on Amazon this Black Friday.
$140 off (20%)
$559
$699
Buy at Amazon

TCL 20 Pro: Save 17% on Amazon this Black Friday

The TCL 20 Pro is now available at 17% off on Amazon. Plus, you can apply a bonus to get an extra $47 off. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor, an intelligent 6.67-inch FHD+ NXTVISION AMOLED Dotch Display, and 256GB expandable storage on deck.
$53 off (17%)
$266 99
$319 99
Buy at Walmart

TCL 40XL, 256GB: save 41% this Black Friday

With its 256GB of internal storage space, the TCL 40XL is an impressive smartphone that can now be yours for a tad under $120. The device has a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.75-inch 90Hz display, and an AI camera. Get it and save.
$81 off (41%)
$118 99
$199 99
Buy at Amazon

TCL 40X 5G: now 35% off on Amazon

If you want a smaller phone by TCL, you may be interested in the TCL 40X 5G. This smartphone is smaller than the TCL 40XL, as it has a 6.56-inch HD+ display. The device has 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage space.
$54 off (30%)
$125 99
$179 99
Buy at Amazon

TCL 30 SE: now $39 off on Amazon

What's not to like about the TCL 30 SE now that it can be yours for under $100? The device has a 5,000mAh battery, 4GB RAM, a 6.52-inch display, and a 50MP AI rear triple camera setup. Don't miss the chance to get it at 30% off!
$39 off (30%)
$90 99
$129 99
Buy at Amazon

Nokia G100: the time to get it for $99 is now!

The Nokia G100 is now available for just $99 at Walmart. The smartphone is fully unlocked. It comes with Android 11 out of the box, a 5,000mAh battery life, an octa-core processor, and 128GB of available storage space. Get it on Best Buy and save big.
$100 off (50%)
$99 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Nokia C300: save $20 this Black Friday

The Nokia C300 is another fantastic choice for bargain hunters. This smartphone typically costs just $140, but it can now be yours at an even cooler price. Get it now and save $20.
$20 off (14%)
$119 99
$139 99
Buy at Amazon
