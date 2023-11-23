50+ Black Friday phone deals you can’t miss: Samsung, Motorola and more

OnePlus Open: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in at Oneplus.com

The deal on the OnePlus Open just got better. You now get an instant credit of $200, which can go up to $1,000 depending on the type of device you're trading in. That's more than a generous proposal, so if you're looking for a foldable experience by OnePlus, definitely go for this deal. This deal is definitely worth it, especially if you want to get rid of an older device for good.