Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon

The phone still offers reliable performance and is even more irresistible at its current price on Amazon. So, act fast and save!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A OnePlus Nord N30 on a white background.
The OnePlus 13 may be selling at a generous $150 discount, bundled with a gift at the official store, but if you’re a OnePlus fan on a budget, you’re likely eyeing the more affordable OnePlus Nord N30. With a sticker price of around $300, it won’t make your bank account cry, and you’ll still get a capable handset that punches above its weight.

Of course, this does not mean you shouldn’t be on the lookout for solid OnePlus Nord N30 deals. After all, why pay full price for something when you can get it for much less than usual, right? Well, that’s why we’re excited to share that Amazon has slashed $50 off this budget-friendly smartphone, bringing it below the $250 mark. And if you want to save more, feel free to trade in your old phone to score up to $725 as Amazon Gift Card credit.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: Save $50 on Amazon!

$50 off (17%)
Amazon is offering a sweet $50 discount on the OnePlus Nord N30, allowing you to get one for just under $250. The phone still delivers reliable performance thanks to its Snapdragon 695 chipset. It also offers a pleasant viewing experience without breaking the bank, packing a vibrant 6.72-inch display. Act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


We believe this is a pretty sweet offer on a phone that’s perfect for people who use their smartphones for everyday things like calls, browsing, and streaming, and who don’t push their handsets to the limit with heavy apps, games, or multitasking.

Its Snapdragon 695 chipset, backed by 8GB of RAM, may not be the fastest around, but it delivers steady performance and handles daily tasks without issue. Pair that with a 6.72-inch LCD display that, while not OLED, still offers sharp Full HD+ visuals and feels buttery smooth thanks to its high 120Hz refresh rate.

The biggest highlight, though, is its battery life and charging speeds. Thanks to a hefty 5,000mAh power cell, it can easily last a full day without top-ups. And even if you need to plug it in midday, just 30 minutes of charging gets you to 80%. On top of that, you get a 50W charger in the box, which is pretty neat.

That said, the phone isn’t perfect. As a budget device from 2023, it won’t be getting any major OS upgrades beyond what OnePlus originally promised, which was an update from Android 13 to Android 14. On the flip side, you can expect it to stay protected with security patches until around June 2026.

But even with its limited software updates, the OnePlus Nord N30 still offers impressive value at its current price on Amazon. So, if that’s not an issue for you, be sure to act fast and save with this deal before it’s gone!

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 15

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
Pixel 9 Pro decimates Pixel 10 Pro in GPU benchmark; both far behind Galaxy S25+ and iPhone 16 Pro
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
T-Mobile is going to send you a text, doing what it says will make things easier for you
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Customer is charged a $100 in-store service charge for requiring a Verizon rep to help him
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Google Messages loses a distinctive element
Apple just leaked its own iPhone 17 event date — mark the date right now
Apple just leaked its own iPhone 17 event date — mark the date right now

Latest News

Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
Apple is redesigning the iPhone each year until 2027, which one will you choose?
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
iPhone 17 release date: Apple’s next event is now basically an open secret
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
It all adds up! Google Calculator gets its Material 3 Expressive redesign
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
Is Pixel 10 from the future, or has Google become a snake oil salesman?
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
T-Mobile users report two curious connectivity changes
See in advance some UI changes coming to Google Maps
See in advance some UI changes coming to Google Maps
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless