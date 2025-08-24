Affordable OnePlus Nord N30 gets a lovely discount on Amazon
The phone still offers reliable performance and is even more irresistible at its current price on Amazon. So, act fast and save!
The OnePlus 13 may be selling at a generous $150 discount, bundled with a gift at the official store, but if you’re a OnePlus fan on a budget, you’re likely eyeing the more affordable OnePlus Nord N30. With a sticker price of around $300, it won’t make your bank account cry, and you’ll still get a capable handset that punches above its weight.
We believe this is a pretty sweet offer on a phone that’s perfect for people who use their smartphones for everyday things like calls, browsing, and streaming, and who don’t push their handsets to the limit with heavy apps, games, or multitasking.
Its Snapdragon 695 chipset, backed by 8GB of RAM, may not be the fastest around, but it delivers steady performance and handles daily tasks without issue. Pair that with a 6.72-inch LCD display that, while not OLED, still offers sharp Full HD+ visuals and feels buttery smooth thanks to its high 120Hz refresh rate.
The biggest highlight, though, is its battery life and charging speeds. Thanks to a hefty 5,000mAh power cell, it can easily last a full day without top-ups. And even if you need to plug it in midday, just 30 minutes of charging gets you to 80%. On top of that, you get a 50W charger in the box, which is pretty neat.
That said, the phone isn’t perfect. As a budget device from 2023, it won’t be getting any major OS upgrades beyond what OnePlus originally promised, which was an update from Android 13 to Android 14. On the flip side, you can expect it to stay protected with security patches until around June 2026.
Of course, this does not mean you shouldn’t be on the lookout for solid OnePlus Nord N30 deals. After all, why pay full price for something when you can get it for much less than usual, right? Well, that’s why we’re excited to share that Amazon has slashed $50 off this budget-friendly smartphone, bringing it below the $250 mark. And if you want to save more, feel free to trade in your old phone to score up to $725 as Amazon Gift Card credit.
But even with its limited software updates, the OnePlus Nord N30 still offers impressive value at its current price on Amazon. So, if that’s not an issue for you, be sure to act fast and save with this deal before it’s gone!
