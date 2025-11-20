50% off all Unlimited plans on Mint Mobile and additional $15 off on any 3-month plan with this code
The 3-month Unlimited plan can go as low as $10 per month – that's crazy!
Paying 50% less for your Unlimited plan is amazing and now, Mint Mobile makes it possible.
The well-known MVNO is currently offering new customers a 50% discount on all of their Mint Mobile Unlimited plans, which are:
- 3-month Unlimited plan: $15/month ($45 upfront payment required)
- 6-month Unlimited plan: $15/month ($90 upfront payment required)
- 12-month Unlimited plan: $15/month ($180 upfront payment required)
The promotion has kicked off some days ago and will last until February 4, but it's best to act as soon as possible.
This isn't the end of the story, as Mint Mobile offers a way to save an additional $15 off any 3-month plan.
Customers can grab this discount by using the 15NOW code. The plan, normally $15 per month for three months, totaling $45, is now just $30, or $10 per month per line. It’s a strong offer, particularly because Mint operates on T-Mobile's reliable 5G network.
Why select the 3-month plan?
If I were in the market for a new carrier today, I would personally lean toward the 12-month Unlimited plan, but there are several compelling reasons to consider the 3-month option instead.
Opting for a 3-month prepaid MVNO plan provides significant flexibility since it doesn't lock you into a long-term contract. It's a sensible way to test the real-world performance of coverage and data speeds in your specific location, allowing you to determine whether the service truly meets your needs before committing to a longer plan.
Once the three months are over, you retain full control over your next steps. You can choose to renew the same plan, upgrade or switch to a different option, or even explore another provider entirely. This approach gives you a low-risk, practical way to manage your phone service while ensuring it fits both your budget and your coverage requirements.
Another promotion: for the 12-month plans
If a 3-month plan is not your cup of coffee, you should check out the YEAROFMINT promo code.
This code gives you 30% off Mint Mobile's 12-month plans (5 GB, 15 GB and 20 GB). If you think an Unlimited plan provides more data than you actually need, there are smaller options that might suit you better. For instance, if you spend most of your time at home for work and rarely use large amounts of mobile data while out and about, even a 5 GB plan could easily cover your usage.
